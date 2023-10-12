Betacom, Google Cloud and Ingram Micro Create Innovation Showcase for Industry 4.0 at MxD

Tech leaders highlight automation, digital transformation and robotics for manufacturers

Private wireless pioneer Betacom, along with Google Cloud and Ingram Micro, today unveiled an exhibition of Industry 4.0 innovations at MxD (Manufacturing x Digital), the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, that are redefining efficiency, productivity and competitiveness in manufacturing and supply chain industries. From smart automation and machine vision to predictive analytics and real-time inventory tracking, the technology leaders are showcasing real solutions for some of today's most in-demand use cases, powered by private 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology.









The interactive exhibit is part of a collaborative effort to equip manufacturers with digital tools and expertise needed to increase productivity and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. By bringing together diverse technologies and device manufacturers on the Factory Floor Lab, Betacom, Google Cloud and Ingram Micro aim to accelerate manufacturers’ automation and digitalization initiatives by demonstrating complete solutions that are available today.

“As the manufacturing industry embraces the potential of Industry 4.0, our goal is to accelerate the adoption of advanced analytics technology and AI capabilities to drive efficiency, accuracy and innovation as part of this evolution,” said Charlie Sheridan, Director, Manufacturing Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud provides manufacturers with cloud-based platforms, AI, and IoT, while ensuring scalability and security.”

“Ingram Micro is empowering our channel partners to further modernize the manufacturing sector,” said Jeff Yelton, Vice President of Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro. “Through MxD, we are offering our channel partners and their customers an up-close look into the transformation that private 5G, artificial intelligence and cloud technology are bringing to this industry. We are pleased to collaborate with Betacom and Google Cloud and work across the technology ecosystem to ensure our channel partners are strategically positioned. Together, we are empowering our partners to leverage technology to drive greater efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences for stakeholders.”

Betacom became a partner of MxD in 2022 to provide the organization’s Chicago headquarters with a fully managed private 5G network built on Zero Trust design principles. The network, one of the first indoor private 5G deployments in the U.S., is the foundation to develop and enable technologies that power Industry 4.0, including several application areas on display in this joint showcase:

Smart Manufacturing – How machine vision, AI, data analytics, robotics, 5G and other technologies are revolutionizing manufacturing processes through automation to improve the efficiency, output quality and uptime of modern production lines.

Digital Workforce – How mobile devices and productivity tools enabled by AI, machine learning and assisted reality capabilities can streamline worker tasks, automate visual inspection and enable new levels of remote collaboration on and off the factory floor.

Resilient Supply Chain – How cloud-based data analytics can help manufacturers understand supply chain risks to improve demand planning and optimize execution, as well as how wireless technologies are enhancing inventory and asset tracking applications to provide end-to-end visibility from production to delivery.

Safety and Security – How today’s solutions are protecting critical assets and data from physical and cyberthreats, as well as creating safer workplaces for employees in hazardous environments.

“For manufacturers to reap the value of automation and digitalization, technology providers must break down the silos and collaborate to solve real-world challenges, alleviate integration headaches and streamline access to proven solutions,” said Johan Bjorklund, CEO for Betacom. “Private 5G networks continue to gain momentum as the backbone for many Industry 4.0 initiatives because they provide the reliable and secure connectivity needed for today’s most demanding applications.”

The exhibit is open year-round. To learn more about the technology exhibit or to schedule a meeting for an onsite demonstration with our experts, please visit https://mxd.betacom.com/.

