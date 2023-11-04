Best’s Review Discusses the AI Revolution

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The November issue of Best’s Review features a joint effort with AM Best TV to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting the insurance industry:





“How AI Is Remaking Insurance Organizations” looks at where AI will have the most significant impact on how insurers conduct business, as well as some of the best practices for integrating the technology.

“How AI Is Remaking the Insurance Workforce” examines how AI will empower the insurance workforce by transforming roles and opening new avenues for value creation and claims management.

“What the AI Revolution Means for Insurance Prospects, Policyholders and Regulators” looks at the ways in which AI is likely to change how insurers identify risk opportunities and develop products, and how it will challenge regulators.

Also included in the November issue:

