Best’s Review Discusses the AI Revolution

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The November issue of Best’s Review features a joint effort with AM Best TV to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting the insurance industry:


Also included in the November issue:

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

