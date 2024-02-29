Best VPN for Travel (2024): Surfshark Budget-Friendly VPN Review Published by Compare Before Buying

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether jet-setting across continents or working remotely from exotic locales, maintaining a secure and unrestricted internet connection is paramount for today’s travelers. Compare Before Buying, a leading authority in product reviews, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the best VPN for travel, with Surfshark VPN emerging as the standout choice.





Best VPN for Travel

Traveling exposes individuals to various cybersecurity threats, including data breaches and restrictions on internet access. A reliable VPN serves as a digital shield, safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Among the top contenders, Surfshark distinguishes itself with its extensive feature set, user-friendly interface, and stellar customer support.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark benefits from the country’s privacy-friendly environment and operates under a stringent “zero-log” policy. While briefly logging user IDs or IP addresses for connection purposes, Surfshark promptly deletes this data within 15 minutes, aligning with industry standards for privacy protection. An audit by Cure53, a reputable cybersecurity firm, further validates Surfshark’s commitment to user privacy.

Surfshark VPN Plans

Surfshark offers three VPN plans – Starter, One, and One+ – catering to diverse needs and budgets. The Starter plan, priced at $2.29 monthly, offers essential features including a secure VPN and ad blocker. Stepping up to the One plan at $2.89 per month provides a comprehensive suite with real-time breach alerts and 24/7 antivirus protection.

For maximum security, the One+ plan, at $4.49 per month, offers additional perks like data removal from company databases. While slightly pricier, its extensive features ensure unmatched peace of mind for users prioritizing utmost protection.

Prices above are for the 24-month Surfshark VPN plans.

Features, Speed, Security & Customer Support

For travelers, Surfshark’s feature-rich offerings make it the ideal VPN companion. Its Camouflage Mode disguises VPN traffic as regular internet traffic, bypassing censorship in restrictive countries. The Whitelister feature enables users to select specific apps or websites to bypass the VPN, ensuring seamless compatibility with essential services. Additionally, Surfshark’s CleanWeb functionality blocks ads, malware, and phishing attempts, creating a safer browsing environment.

Despite the encryption process inherent in VPN usage, Surfshark’s high-speed servers worldwide ensure swift and secure connections. With over 3200 servers across 100 countries, Surfshark emphasizes both speed and stability, providing users with a seamless browsing experience.

Surfshark employs industry-leading encryption methods, including AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20 encryption paired with OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols, ensuring the security and reliability of user data. Moreover, Surfshark surpasses industry standards with SHA-512 encryption for enhanced authentication security.

Customer support is another area where Surfshark excels, offering round-the-clock assistance via chat or email. Their knowledgeable support agents provide prompt and effective solutions to user queries, ensuring a seamless support experience.

What is the best VPN for traveling abroad?

The best VPN for traveling abroad is one that prioritizes security, reliability, and flexibility. Look for a VPN that offers robust encryption to safeguard data, as well as features like obfuscation to bypass censorship in restrictive regions. Multi-device support is crucial for staying connected across various gadgets while on the move.

Additionally, a VPN with a large server network ensures reliable access to content from anywhere in the world. Excellent customer support is also essential for resolving any issues that may arise during travels promptly.

While many options are available, Surfshark stands out as one of the best VPN choices, offering a comprehensive suite of features tailored for travelers, including advanced encryption, obfuscation, multi-device support, and round-the-clock customer assistance, ensuring peace of mind and uninterrupted connectivity wherever one’s adventures take them.

Which countries do not allow VPNs?

Several countries have strict regulations regarding VPN usage, with some outright banning them. Belarus, North Korea, Oman, Iraq, and Turkmenistan are among those where VPNs are illegal. In other nations like Russia, China, UAE, India, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Uganda, only government-approved VPNs are legal, but these often compromise user privacy as authorities can monitor activities. This undermines the core purpose of VPNs, which is to ensure anonymity and privacy. Therefore, despite not being explicitly banned, VPNs in these countries may not offer the level of protection users seek.

It’s essential for individuals in these regions to exercise caution and consider alternative means of securing their online activities to avoid potential surveillance or legal repercussions.

Surfshark VPN for Traveling

Surfshark emerges as the top choice for travelers seeking secure and uninterrupted internet access. With its advanced features, commitment to privacy, and exceptional customer support, Surfshark empowers users to explore the digital world with confidence, wherever their adventures take them.

For readers eager to delve deeper into the comprehensive review of Surfshark VPN and its suitability for travelers, the full review is available at Compare Before Buying’s website.

