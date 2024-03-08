NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In their latest feature, Better Business Advice takes an in-depth look at the landscape of R&D Tax Credit services, offering a thorough analysis and recommendations for businesses seeking to leverage this critical federal incentive. Amidst a crowded field of contenders, Engineered Tax Services (ETS) has been recommended for its expertise and commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the R&D Tax Credit.





The R&D Tax Credit is a fundamental component of the U.S. government’s strategy to stimulate innovation and technological advancement across various industries. With potential savings that can significantly impact a company’s bottom line, the importance of selecting the right partner to guide through the application process cannot be overstated.

Eligibility for the R&D Tax Credit is determined through a Four Part Test as defined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS):

New or Improved Business Component for Permitted Purpose: This criterion requires that the research efforts are directed towards developing new products, processes, or software, or enhancing existing ones to improve their performance, reliability, or quality. Technological in Nature: The research must primarily utilize the principles of the physical or biological sciences, engineering, or computer science. Elimination of Uncertainty: The aim of the activities should be to resolve uncertainties related to the product, process, or software’s capability, methodology, or design. Process of Experimentation: A systematic process of experimentation must be undertaken to evaluate various alternatives to achieve the intended outcome.

Businesses of every size and from a broad range of sectors may be eligible for this federal incentive. The R&D Tax Credit also provides numerous advantages, such as lowering both federal and state tax burdens, enhancing cash flow, and fostering innovation and technological progress. These savings can be reinvested in additional research and development, recruitment of new employees, or the expansion of business operations.

Engineered Tax Services (ETS) offers a comprehensive and expert-driven service for securing R&D Tax Credits, ensuring companies maximize their entitlement. Their approach simplifies the claiming process and covers other areas like 179D Tax Deductions and 45L Energy Efficient Tax Credits.

The service includes a free initial consultation to assess eligibility, a kick-off call with stakeholders and a dedicated project manager, collection of essential documentation, meticulous data review and analysis, and conducting technical interviews. ETS also handles the preparation and provision of tax credit forms, culminating in the delivery of a final R&D report to the client and their CPA.

What industries can apply for R&D Tax Credit?

Numerous industries in the United States are eligible to apply for R&D Tax Credits, providing them with opportunities for significant tax savings. These industries span a wide range, including Information & Communication, Manufacturing, Professional, Scientific & Technical services, Administration, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Robotics, Industrial Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Food Manufacturing, and even emerging sectors like Hemp.

Companies engaged in research and development activities within these sectors can benefit from the R&D Tax Credit program, encouraging innovation and investment in various fields across the economy.

What costs qualify for R&D credit?

The costs that qualify for the R&D Tax Credit typically include expenses related to research and development activities that are technical in nature and intended to improve or create new products, processes, software, or technologies. Specifically, the following types of expenses are commonly eligible for the R&D credit:

Wages: Salaries and wages paid to employees directly involved in conducting R&D activities, including those supervising or supporting the research efforts. Supplies: Costs of materials and supplies used in the R&D process, excluding capital items or items not consumed in the research. Contract Research Expenses: Payments made to third parties for conducting qualified research on behalf of the company. Typically, 65% of these expenses can qualify for the credit. Cloud Computing Costs: Expenses related to cloud computing services used specifically for R&D activities, provided these costs can be clearly identified and directly associated with R&D efforts. Leased Computers: Costs associated with leasing computers used directly in R&D activities can also qualify.

It’s important to note that to qualify, these expenses must be incurred in the process of attempting to discover information that is technological in nature and intended to be useful in the development of a new or improved business component.

Moreover, the activities must meet the criteria outlined in the IRS’s four-part test, which includes demonstrating a process of experimentation aimed at eliminating technological uncertainty.

The specific rules and eligibility criteria can be complex, and businesses often consult with tax professionals to ensure that their expenses are properly categorized and documented for claiming the R&D Tax Credit.

