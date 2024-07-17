Best Prime Day VPN Deals (2024): Top Surfshark VPN Sales Researched by Compare Before Buying

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surfshark has announced deals on its comprehensive suite of VPN plans alongside Amazon Prime Day 2024. Shoppers can now enjoy significant savings on the Surfshark Starter, Surfshark One, and Surfshark One+ VPN subscriptions, ensuring top-tier online privacy and security at unbeatable prices.





Best Prime Day VPN Deals

Surfshark Starter – essential online security features including a VPN with unlimited connections, double encryption, split tunneling, and an ad blocker, plus Alternative ID for generating secure personal details

– essential online security features including a VPN with unlimited connections, double encryption, split tunneling, and an ad blocker, plus Alternative ID for generating secure personal details Surfshark One – includes all Starter features plus antivirus protection, data breach alerts, and a private, ad-free search engine

– includes all Starter features plus antivirus protection, data breach alerts, and a private, ad-free search engine Surfshark One+ – includes all features from Surfshark One, plus Incogni for removing personal data from data broker databases

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, Surfshark is a leading VPN service provider known for its commitment to user privacy and online security. Offering robust encryption, anonymous browsing, and the ability to bypass geo-restrictions, it allows users worldwide to protect their internet activities across multiple devices simultaneously.

Surfshark distinguishes itself with a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that user data remains private. Its mission is to empower individuals with easy-to-use VPN solutions that enhance online safety, supporting internet freedom initiatives and advocating for digital security globally.

As it continues to expand, Surfshark aims to innovate within the VPN industry, maintaining competitive pricing and comprehensive features to meet evolving cybersecurity needs.

Surfshark VPN Plans

Surfshark Starter includes essential VPN features like IP address change, access to 3200+ RAM-only servers in 100+ countries, unlimited device connections, Dynamic MultiHop (double VPN), and Bypasser (split tunneling). Also, it features an ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, and Alternative ID for generating new personal details and disposable emails for safer online registrations.

Meanwhile, the Surfshark One builds on the Starter plan, adding Surfshark Antivirus for real-time protection against viruses and malware, Surfshark Alert for data breach monitoring, and Surfshark Search—a private, ad-free search engine for unbiased search results. Overall, this plan enhances security and privacy.

Last but not least, Surfshark One+ includes all features from Surfshark One and adds Incogni, a service that removes personal data from data brokers’ databases, making it a more comprehensive plan all in all.

What VPN is the best value?

Surfshark offers an unbeatable combination of features, performance, and affordability, and it is one of the most affordable high-quality VPNs on the market.

Despite the low price point for its VPN plans, Surfshark does not compromise on quality. It has a large network of over 3,200 servers across more than 100 countries, allowing users to access content globally. Also, it delivers fast speeds, with testing showing it can reach over 950 Mbps.

In terms of security and privacy, Surfshark uses robust AES-256 encryption and offers features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and obfuscation modes. Moreover, it has passed independent audits of its no-logs policy and server infrastructure.

Surfshark further stands out by allowing unlimited simultaneous device connections, making it a great value option for families or those with multiple devices. Additionally, it includes additional privacy tools like Surfshark Search and Surfshark Alert starting from its Surfshark One plan.

All things considered, Surfshark is considered as among the best value VPN in 2024, delivering premium features, robust security, and fast speeds at an incredibly accessible price.

