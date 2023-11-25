Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Nintendo Switch Lite & OLED Consoles, Bundles, Games & More Savings Summarized by Spending Lab

Review of the top Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Check out all the best Nintendo Switch game, console, bundle & controller deals listed below.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2023 sales researchers have found the latest Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, featuring the latest savings on Nintendo Switch OLED model & Lite consoles, games, bundles and Joy-Con controllers. Links to the latest offers are listed below.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals:
- Shop the latest Nintendo Switch consoles & bundles including the Nintendo Switch OLED (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $50 on Nintendo Switch OLED consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $100 on the Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda Edition bundle (Walmart.com)
- Shop the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $60 on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch games including Mario Sonic Olympics (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 28% on Nintendo Switch games (Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda & more) (Walmart.com)
