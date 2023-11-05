Best HP Laptop Black Friday Deals (2023): Top Early HP Pavilion, Omen Gaming Laptop, HP Chromebook & More Deals Revealed by Retail Fuse

The best early HP laptop deals for Black Friday, including all the best savings on Chromebook and x360 2-in-1 models
Best HP Laptop Deals:
- Save up to 29% on Spectre laptops (x360, Foldable & more) (HP.com)
- Save up to 30% on HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $550 on HP ENVY laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to 25% on HP ENVY laptop including touchscreen 2-in-1 models (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 45% on HP Pavilion laptops including Aero, 14, 15 & more (HP.com)
- Save up to $150 on HP Pavilion laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $320 on HP Clamshell & x360 Chromebooks (HP.com)
- Save up to 40% on HP Chromebook x360, 11 G5, 14 G5 & more (Walmart.com)
Best HP Gaming Laptop Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Omen gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 7, Intel i7 processors & more) (HP.com)
- Save up to 25% on HP Omen gaming laptops with 15, 16, 17 inch displays & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $450 on HP Victus 15 & 16 gaming laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to 30% on HP Victus gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GTX 1650 & more graphics options (Walmart.com)
Best HP x360 2-in-1 Laptop Deals:
- Save up to $500 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops (HP.com)
- Save up to 25% on HP Spectre x360 convertible laptops (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $350 on HP ENVY x360 laptops with touchscreen (HP.com)
Many consumers find themselves drawn to HP’s diverse portfolio of laptops. The Pavilion series, for instance, appeals to those seeking reliable everyday performance, while gaming enthusiasts often gravitate towards the Victus and Omen gaming laptops. The Spectre and Envy lines, with their premium finishes and x360 2-in-1 flexibility, have also found a dedicated user base.
Black Friday 2023, scheduled for November 24th, highlights how design plays a pivotal role in purchasing decisions. As consumers scour for deals, HP’s design ethos — from the sleek Spectre series to the versatile x360 2-in-1 variants — stands out. The event showcases how refined aesthetics, combined with functionality, can drive consumer choice, underlining the importance of design in tech products.
