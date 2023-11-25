Best Garmin Watch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Top Garmin MARQ, Approach, Instinct, fenix & More Smartwatch Savings Ranked by Consumer Walk

Review the best Garmin watch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the top offers on the Garmin GPS watch models and wearables.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A review of the best Garmin watch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the best savings on the Garmin vivoactive, epix, Instinct, Venu, Forerunner & more. Links to the best offers are listed below.
Best Garmin Watch Deals:
- Save up to $300 on Garmin smartwatches & wearables at the Garmin Holiday Sale (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $320 on Garmin watches including Forerunner, Venu, Instinct & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix 7, 7 Pro, 7S & 7X multisport watches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $100 on Garmin Forerunner smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $200 on the Garmin epix Pro Gen 2 smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $150 on Garmin Venu Sq, Sq 2, 2S & 2 Plus smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $100 on Garmin Instinct editions (Standard, Surf, Camo & more) (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $50 on Garmin vivoactive GPS smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $100 on Garmin golf watches (MARQ, Approach, epix & more) (Garmin.com)
