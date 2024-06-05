Best Buy to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) announces that Corie Barry, chief executive officer, and Matt Bilunas, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
A webcast of the event will be available at www.investors.bestbuy.com both live and after the event.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Mollie O’Brien
investorrelations@bestbuy.com
Media Contact:
Carly Charlson
press@bestbuy.com