Best Buy to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) announces that Corie Barry, chief executive officer, and Matt Bilunas, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.


A webcast of the event will be available at www.investors.bestbuy.com both live and after the event.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Mollie O’Brien

investorrelations@bestbuy.com

Media Contact:
Carly Charlson

press@bestbuy.com

