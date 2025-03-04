Best Buy Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Comparable Sales Increased 0.5%

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.54 Included a Goodwill Impairment of ($2.02)

Adjusted* Diluted EPS of $2.58

Increasing Quarterly Dividend 1% to $0.95 per Share

Expects FY26 Adjusted* Diluted EPS of $6.20 to $6.60

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) today announced results for the 13-week fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (“Q4 FY25”), as compared to the 14-week fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024 (“Q4 FY24”).

FY25 had 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in FY24. The company estimates the impact of the extra week in Q4 FY24 added approximately $735 million in revenue, approximately 15 basis points of adjusted1 operating income rate and approximately $0.30 of adjusted1 diluted EPS to the full-year results. Comparable sales for the 14-week Q4 FY24 and 53-week FY24 exclude the impact of the extra week.

Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24 FY25 FY24 (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Revenue ($ in millions) Enterprise $ 13,948 $ 14,646 $ 41,528 $ 43,452 Domestic segment $ 12,715 $ 13,410 $ 38,238 $ 40,097 International segment $ 1,233 $ 1,236 $ 3,290 $ 3,355 Enterprise comparable sales % change2 0.5 % (4.8 )% (2.3 )% (6.8 )% Domestic comparable sales % change2 0.2 % (5.1 )% (2.5 )% (7.1 )% Domestic comparable online sales % change2 2.6 % (4.8 )% (0.8 )% (7.8 )% International comparable sales % change2 3.8 % (1.4 )% (0.5 )% (3.2 )% Operating Income GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 1.6 % 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.6 % Adjusted1 operating income as a % of revenue 4.9 % 5.0 % 4.2 % 4.1 % Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 2.12 $ 4.28 $ 5.68 Adjusted1 diluted EPS $ 2.58 $ 2.72 $ 6.37 $ 6.37

* Beginning in Q4 FY25, the company renamed all of its non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, non-GAAP SG&A has been renamed to adjusted SG&A. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the adjusted measures used throughout this release, please refer to the attached supporting schedule.

“ I am pleased to report better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter driven by strong growth in computing as well as improved sales performance in other categories,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. “ We also delivered a better-than-expected adjusted operating income rate for the holiday quarter.”

“ We are proud of our execution and the momentum we built in FY25,” Barry continued. “ We are excited to build on that momentum to bring our FY26 strategy to life while we continue to navigate uncertain circumstances. We are focused on strengthening our position in retail as the leading omni-channel destination for technology and expanding our operating income rate while building and scaling incremental profit streams, including Best Buy Marketplace and Best Buy Ads, that we believe will drive robust returns in the future.”

FY26 Financial Guidance

Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO said, “ As we enter FY26, we believe consumer behavior will be largely similar to last year – remaining resilient but still dealing with high inflation that is driving expenses up across their lives, making them value focused and thoughtful about big ticket purchases. And, at the same time, we continue to see a consumer that is willing to spend on high price point products when they need to or when there is technology innovation. This leads to our comparable sales guide in the range of flat to 2% growth for the year, with growth weighted more to the second half of the year based on the timing of product launches and initiatives.”

Bilunas continued, “ For Q1 FY26, we expect comparable sales to be slightly down to last year and our adjusted operating income rate to be approximately 3.4%.”

Best Buy’s guidance for FY26 is the following:

Revenue of $41.4 billion to $42.2 billion

Comparable sales 2 of 0.0% to 2.0%

of 0.0% to 2.0% Enterprise adjusted 1 operating income rate 3 of 4.2% to 4.4%

operating income rate of 4.2% to 4.4% Adjusted 1 effective income tax rate 3 of approximately 25.0%

effective income tax rate of approximately 25.0% Adjusted 1 diluted EPS 3 of $6.20 to $6.60

diluted EPS of $6.20 to $6.60 Capital expenditures of $700 million to $750 million



Note: The above FY26 guidance does not include the impact of recently implemented or proposed tariffs.

Domestic Segment Q4 FY25 Results

Domestic Revenue

Domestic comparable sales increased 0.2% and revenue decreased 5.2% versus last year to $12.72 billion. The revenue decrease was primarily due to the extra week of revenue totaling approximately $675 million in Q4 FY24.

From a merchandising perspective, the largest drivers of the comparable sales increase on a weighted basis were computing, tablets and services. These drivers were partially offset by declines in the appliances, home theater and gaming categories.

Domestic online revenue of $5.02 billion increased 2.6% on a comparable basis, and as a percentage of total Domestic revenue, online revenue was 39.5% versus 38.0% last year.

Domestic Gross Profit Rate

Domestic gross profit rate was 20.9% versus 20.4% last year. The higher gross profit rate was primarily due to improved financial performance from the company’s services category, including its membership offerings, which was partially offset by lower profit-sharing revenue from the company’s private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.

Domestic Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”)

Domestic GAAP SG&A expenses were $2.04 billion, or 16.0% of revenue, versus $2.07 billion, or 15.4% of revenue, last year. Adjusted1 SG&A expenses were $2.03 billion, or 16.0% of revenue, versus $2.06 billion, or 15.4% of revenue, last year. Both GAAP and adjusted1 SG&A expense decreased primarily due to lapping the extra week last year, which was partially offset by higher incentive compensation and advertising expense.

International Segment Q4 FY25 Results

International Revenue

International comparable sales increased 3.8% and revenue decreased 0.2% versus last year to $1.23 billion. The revenue decrease was largely due to the extra week of revenue totaling approximately $60 million in Q4 FY24 and approximately 500 basis points of negative foreign currency impact, which were partially offset by revenue from Best Buy Express locations that have opened in Canada during FY25.

International Gross Profit Rate

International gross profit rate was 21.4% versus 21.0% last year. The higher gross profit rate was primarily due to lower supply chain costs.

International SG&A

International SG&A expenses were $194 million, or 15.7% of revenue, versus $202 million, or 16.3% of revenue, last year. The lower SG&A expense was primarily due to favorable foreign currency impacts and lapping the extra week last year, which were partially offset by expenses associated with Best Buy Express locations that have opened during FY25 and higher incentive compensation expense.

Goodwill Impairment

During Q4 FY25, the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $475 million related to its Best Buy Health reporting unit. The impairment charge reflects downward revisions in the long-term financial projections for Best Buy Health.

Income Taxes

The Q4 FY25 effective tax rate was 47.2% versus 21.2% last year. The adjusted1 effective tax rate was 21.0% versus 22.1% last year. The higher GAAP effective tax rate was primarily due to the nondeductible portion of the Best Buy Health goodwill impairment.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

In Q4 FY25, the company returned a total of $415 million to shareholders through dividends of $200 million and share repurchases of $215 million. For the full year, the company returned a total of $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends of $807 million and share repurchases of $500 million. The company expects to spend approximately $300 million on share repurchases during FY26.

Today, the company announced its board of directors approved a 1% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.95 per share. The regular quarterly dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.

Conference Call

Best Buy is scheduled to conduct an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) on March 4, 2025. A webcast of the call is expected to be available at www.investors.bestbuy.com, both live and after the call.

Notes:

(1) Beginning in Q4 FY25, the company renamed all of its non-GAAP financials measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, non-GAAP SG&A has been renamed to adjusted SG&A. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the adjusted measures used throughout this release, please refer to the attached supporting schedule.

(2) The method of calculating comparable sales varies across the retail industry. As a result, our method of calculating comparable sales may not be the same as other retailers’ methods. For additional information on comparable sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and available at www.investors.bestbuy.com.

(3) A reconciliation of the projected adjusted operating income rate, adjusted effective income tax rate, and adjusted diluted EPS, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as restructuring charges; price-fixing settlements; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; gains and losses on sales of subsidiaries and certain investments; amortization of definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions; certain acquisition-related costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. The company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business or reaching settlement of a legal dispute, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," “appear,” “approximate,” "assume," "believe," “continue,” “could,” "estimate," "expect," “foresee,” "guidance," "intend," “may,” “might,” "outlook," "plan," “possible,” "project" “seek,” “should,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negatives thereof. Such statements reflect our current views and estimates with respect to future market conditions, company performance and financial results, operational investments, business prospects, our operating model, new strategies and growth initiatives, the competitive environment, consumer behavior and other events. These statements involve a number of judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Readers should review Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any updated information in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Among the factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements are the following: macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate (including but not limited to recession, inflation rates, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, limitations on a government’s ability to borrow and/or spend capital, fluctuations in housing prices, energy markets, jobless rates and effects related to the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East or other geopolitical events); catastrophic events, health crises and pandemics; susceptibility of the products we sell to technological advancements, product life cycle fluctuations and changes in consumer preferences; competition (including from multi-channel retailers, e-commerce business, technology service providers, traditional store-based retailers, vendors and mobile network carriers and in the provision of delivery speed and options); our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in market compensation rates; our expansion into health and new products, services and technologies; our focus on services as a strategic priority; our reliance on key vendors and mobile network carriers (including product availability); our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; our ability to effectively manage strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions; our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; inability of vendors or service providers to perform components of our supply chain (impacting our stores or other aspects of our operations) and other various functions of our business; risks arising from and potentially unique to our exclusive brands products; risks associated with vendors that source products outside the U.S.; our reliance on our information technology systems, internet and telecommunications access and capabilities; our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a cyber-attack, privacy or security breach; product safety and quality concerns; changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; risks arising from statutory, regulatory and legal developments (including statutes and/or regulations related to tax or privacy); evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations and expectations (including, but not limited to, cybersecurity and environmental, social and governance matters); risks arising from our international activities (including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates) and those of our vendors; failure to effectively manage our costs; our dependence on cash flows and net earnings generated during the fourth fiscal quarter; pricing investments and promotional activity; economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; constraints in the capital markets; changes to our vendor credit terms; changes in our credit ratings; and failure to meet financial-performance guidance or other forward-looking statements. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement that we may make.

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Revenue $ 13,948 $ 14,646 $ 41,528 $ 43,452 Cost of sales 11,030 11,645 32,143 33,849 Gross profit 2,918 3,001 9,385 9,603 Gross profit % 20.9 % 20.5 % 22.6 % 22.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,233 2,271 7,651 7,876 SG&A % 16.0 % 15.5 % 18.4 % 18.1 % Restructuring charges (7 ) 169 (3 ) 153 Goodwill impairment 475 - 475 - Operating income 217 561 1,262 1,574 Operating income % 1.6 % 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.6 % Other income (expense): Gain on sale of subsidiary, net - - - 21 Investment income and other 19 37 84 78 Interest expense (13 ) (14 ) (51 ) (52 ) Earnings before income tax expense and equity in income of affiliates 223 584 1,295 1,621 Income tax expense 106 124 372 381 Effective tax rate 47.2 % 21.2 % 28.7 % 23.5 % Equity in income of affiliates - - 4 1 Net earnings $ 117 $ 460 $ 927 $ 1,241 Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 2.13 $ 4.31 $ 5.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 2.12 $ 4.28 $ 5.68 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 213.6 215.9 215.2 217.7 Diluted 215.4 216.8 216.6 218.5

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,578 $ 1,447 Receivables, net 1,044 939 Merchandise inventories 5,085 4,958 Other current assets 517 553 Total current assets 8,224 7,897 Property and equipment, net 2,122 2,260 Operating lease assets 2,833 2,758 Goodwill 908 1,383 Other assets 695 669 Total assets $ 14,782 $ 14,967 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,980 $ 4,637 Unredeemed gift card liabilities 253 253 Deferred revenue 951 1,000 Accrued compensation and related expenses 464 486 Accrued liabilities 741 902 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 617 618 Current portion of long-term debt 10 13 Total current liabilities 8,016 7,909 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,282 2,199 Long-term debt 1,144 1,152 Long-term liabilities 532 654 Equity 2,808 3,053 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,782 $ 14,967

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Twelve Months Ended February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Operating activities Net earnings $ 927 $ 1,241 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to total cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 866 923 Restructuring charges (3 ) 153 Goodwill impairment 475 - Stock-based compensation 139 145 Deferred income taxes (59 ) (214 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary, net - (21 ) Other, net 12 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (111 ) 204 Merchandise inventories (155 ) 178 Other assets 11 (18 ) Accounts payable 358 (1,025 ) Income taxes (212 ) 52 Other liabilities (150 ) (174 ) Total cash provided by operating activities 2,098 1,470 Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (706 ) (795 ) Purchases of investments (26 ) (9 ) Net proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 14 Sales of investments 20 7 Other, net 8 2 Total cash used in investing activities (704 ) (781 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (500 ) (340 ) Issuance of common stock 17 19 Dividends paid (807 ) (801 ) Repayments of debt (17 ) (19 ) Other, net (2 ) (3 ) Total cash used in financing activities (1,309 ) (1,144 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (5 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75 (460 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,793 2,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,868 $ 1,793

BEST BUY CO., INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Domestic Segment Results February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Revenue $ 12,715 $ 13,410 $ 38,238 $ 40,097 Comparable sales % change 0.2 % (5.1 )% (2.5 )% (7.1 )% Comparable online sales % change 2.6 % (4.8 )% (0.8 )% (7.8 )% Gross profit $ 2,654 $ 2,742 $ 8,647 $ 8,850 Gross profit as a % of revenue 20.9 % 20.4 % 22.6 % 22.1 % SG&A $ 2,039 $ 2,069 $ 7,021 $ 7,236 SG&A as a % of revenue 16.0 % 15.4 % 18.4 % 18.0 % Operating income $ 147 $ 512 $ 1,154 $ 1,467 Operating income as a % of revenue 1.2 % 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.7 % Domestic Segment Non-GAAP Results* Adjusted gross profit $ 2,654 $ 2,742 $ 8,647 $ 8,850 Adjusted gross profit as a % of revenue 20.9 % 20.4 % 22.6 % 22.1 % Adjusted SG&A $ 2,034 $ 2,064 $ 7,000 $ 7,175 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenue 16.0 % 15.4 % 18.3 % 17.9 % Adjusted operating income $ 620 $ 678 $ 1,647 $ 1,675 Adjusted operating income as a % of revenue 4.9 % 5.1 % 4.3 % 4.2 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended International Segment Results February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Revenue $ 1,233 $ 1,236 $ 3,290 $ 3,355 Comparable sales % change 3.8 % (1.4 )% (0.5 )% (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 264 $ 259 $ 738 $ 753 Gross profit as a % of revenue 21.4 % 21.0 % 22.4 % 22.4 % SG&A $ 194 $ 202 $ 630 $ 640 SG&A as a % of revenue 15.7 % 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.1 % Operating income $ 70 $ 49 $ 108 $ 107 Operating income as a % of revenue 5.7 % 4.0 % 3.3 % 3.2 % International Segment Non-GAAP Results* Adjusted gross profit $ 264 $ 259 $ 738 $ 753 Adjusted gross profit as a % of revenue 21.4 % 21.0 % 22.4 % 22.4 % Adjusted SG&A $ 194 $ 202 $ 630 $ 640 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenue 15.7 % 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.1 % Adjusted operating income $ 70 $ 57 $ 108 $ 113 Adjusted operating income as a % of revenue 5.7 % 4.6 % 3.3 % 3.4 %

* Beginning in Q4 FY25, the company renamed all of its non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, non-GAAP SG&A has been renamed to adjusted SG&A. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached supporting schedule titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BEST BUY CO., INC. REVENUE CATEGORY SUMMARY (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Domestic Segment February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Computing and Mobile Phones 44 % 42 % 6.5 % (4.2 )% Consumer Electronics 31 % 31 % (2.2 )% (9.0 )% Appliances 10 % 11 % (11.4 )% (13.7 )% Entertainment 9 % 10 % (10.9 )% 8.4 % Services 5 % 5 % 9.9 % 6.3 % Other 1 % 1 % 18.7 % 90.8 % Total 100 % 100 % 0.2 % (5.1 )% Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended International Segment February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 Computing and Mobile Phones 46 % 44 % 8.5 % 1.8 % Consumer Electronics 29 % 31 % (0.7 )% (9.2 )% Appliances 9 % 9 % 4.9 % (4.1 )% Entertainment 11 % 11 % (3.9 )% 16.1 % Services 4 % 4 % 6.2 % 7.7 % Other 1 % 1 % 2.4 % (38.8 )% Total 100 % 100 % 3.8 % (1.4 )%

Investor Contact:

Mollie O'Brien

mollie.obrien@bestbuy.com

Media Contact:

Carly Charlson

carly.charlson@bestbuy.com