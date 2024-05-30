Best Buy Reports First Quarter Results

Comparable Sales Declined 6.1%

GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 2% to $1.13

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 4% to $1.20

FY25 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $5.75 to $6.20 Unchanged

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) today announced results for the 13-week first quarter ended May 4, 2024 (“Q1 FY25”), as compared to the 13-week first quarter ended April 29, 2023 (“Q1 FY24”).





Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Revenue ($ in millions) Enterprise $ 8,847 $ 9,467 Domestic segment $ 8,203 $ 8,801 International segment $ 644 $ 666 Enterprise comparable sales % change1 (6.1 )% (10.1 )% Domestic comparable sales % change1 (6.3 )% (10.4 )% Domestic comparable online sales % change1 (6.1 )% (12.1 )% International comparable sales % change1 (3.3 )% (5.5 )% Operating Income GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 3.5 % 3.3 % Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 3.8 % 3.4 % Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.13 $ 1.11 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.20 $ 1.15

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the measures referred to in the above table, please refer to the attached supporting schedule.

“ Today we are reporting better-than-expected Q1 profitability,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. “ Through strong execution, we continued to manage our profitability while at the same time preparing for future growth. We made progress on our FY25 priorities, grew our paid membership base and drove improvements in our customer experiences.”

Barry continued, “ The mix of macro factors continued to create a challenging sales environment for our category during the quarter and our sales were slightly softer than our expectations. We will continue to navigate the environment while remaining focused and energized about our purpose to Enrich Lives through Technology. There is exciting new innovation ahead and we intend to strengthen our position in key categories like computing, home theater and major appliances through our differentiated experiences, pointed marketing spend and competitive pricing.”

FY25 Financial Guidance

“ As we look to the rest of the year, we continue to expect sequential improvement in our comparable sales performance, however, we believe we are trending towards the midpoint of our annual comparable sales guidance,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. “ Even at the midpoint of the comparable sales guidance, we expect to deliver profitability at the high end of our non-GAAP operating income rate guidance due to a higher gross profit rate in our membership and services offerings.”

Bilunas continued, “ For Q2 FY25, we expect comparable sales to decline by approximately 3% and our non-GAAP operating income rate to be approximately 3.5%.”

Best Buy’s guidance for FY25 is the following:

Revenue of $41.3 billion to $42.6 billion

Comparable sales 1 of (3.0%) to 0.0%

of (3.0%) to 0.0% Enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate 2 of 3.9% to 4.1%

of 3.9% to 4.1% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 2 of approximately 25.0%

of approximately 25.0% Non-GAAP diluted EPS 2 of $5.75 to $6.20

of $5.75 to $6.20 Capital expenditures of approximately $750 million

Note: FY25 has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in FY24. The company estimates the impact of the extra week in Q4 FY24 added approximately $735 million in revenue, approximately 15 basis points of non-GAAP operating income rate and approximately $0.30 of non-GAAP diluted EPS to the full-year results.

Domestic Segment Q1 FY25 Results

Domestic Revenue

Domestic revenue of $8.20 billion decreased 6.8% versus last year primarily driven by a comparable sales decline of 6.3%.

From a merchandising perspective, the largest drivers of the comparable sales decline on a weighted basis were appliances, home theater, gaming and mobile phones. These drivers were partially offset by growth in the services and laptop categories.

Domestic online revenue of $2.52 billion decreased 6.1% on a comparable basis, and as a percentage of total Domestic revenue, online revenue was 30.8% versus 30.5% last year.

Domestic Gross Profit Rate

Domestic gross profit rate was 23.4% versus 22.6% last year. The higher gross profit rate was primarily due to improved financial performance from the company’s services category, including its membership offerings, which was partially offset by lower product margin rates and lower profit-sharing revenue from the company’s private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.

Domestic Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”)

Domestic GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.60 billion, or 19.5% of revenue, versus $1.71 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, SG&A expenses were $1.59 billion, or 19.4% of revenue, versus $1.69 billion, or 19.2% of revenue, last year. Both GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A decreased due to: (1) lower employee compensation expense, which was primarily store payroll; (2) reduced vehicle rental costs; and (3) lower expenses across multiple other areas. These decreases were partially offset by higher technology expense.

International Segment Q1 FY25 Results

International Revenue

International revenue of $644 million decreased 3.3% versus last year driven by a comparable sales decline of 3.3%.

International Gross Profit Rate

International gross profit rate was 22.8% versus 23.7% last year. The lower gross profit rate was primarily due to lower product margin rates.

International SG&A

International SG&A expenses were $139 million, or 21.6% of revenue, versus $138 million, or 20.7% of revenue, last year.

Restructuring Charges

The company incurred $15 million of restructuring charges in Q1 FY25, primarily related to employee termination benefits associated with an enterprise-wide restructuring initiative that commenced in Q4 FY24. The company does not expect to incur material future restructuring charges related to this initiative. Consistent with prior practice, restructuring charges are excluded from the company’s non-GAAP results.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

In Q1 FY25, the company returned a total of $252 million to shareholders through dividends of $202 million and share repurchases of $50 million.

Today, the company announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 20, 2024.

Conference Call

Best Buy is scheduled to conduct an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) on May 30, 2024. A webcast of the call is expected to be available at www.investors.bestbuy.com, both live and after the call.

Notes:

(1) The method of calculating comparable sales varies across the retail industry. As a result, our method of calculating comparable sales may not be the same as other retailers’ methods. For additional information on comparable sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and available at www.investors.bestbuy.com.

(2) A reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP operating income rate, non-GAAP effective income tax rate, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as restructuring charges; price-fixing settlements; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; gains and losses on sales of subsidiaries and certain investments; intangible asset amortization; certain acquisition-related costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. The company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business or reaching settlement of a legal dispute, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “approximate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “project” “seek,” “should,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negatives thereof. Such statements reflect our current views and estimates with respect to future market conditions, company performance and financial results, operational investments, business prospects, our operating model, new strategies and growth initiatives, the competitive environment, consumer behavior and other events. These statements involve a number of judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Readers should review Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any updated information in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Among the factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements are the following: macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate (including but not limited to recession, inflation rates, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, limitations on a government’s ability to borrow and/or spend capital, fluctuations in housing prices, energy markets, jobless rates and effects related to the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East or other geopolitical events); catastrophic events, health crises and pandemics; susceptibility of the products we sell to technological advancements, product life cycle fluctuations and changes in consumer preferences; competition (including from multi-channel retailers, e-commerce business, technology service providers, traditional store-based retailers, vendors and mobile network carriers and in the provision of delivery speed and options); our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in market compensation rates; our expansion into health and new products, services and technologies; our focus on services as a strategic priority; our reliance on key vendors and mobile network carriers (including product availability); our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; our ability to effectively manage strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions; our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; inability of vendors or service providers to perform components of our supply chain (impacting our stores or other aspects of our operations) and other various functions of our business; risks arising from and potentially unique to our exclusive brands products; risks associated with vendors that source products outside the U.S.; our reliance on our information technology systems, internet and telecommunications access and capabilities; our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a cyber-attack, privacy or security breach; product safety and quality concerns; changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; risks arising from statutory, regulatory and legal developments (including statutes and/or regulations related to tax or privacy); evolving corporate governance and public disclosure regulations and expectations (including, but not limited to, cybersecurity and environmental, social and governance matters); risks arising from our international activities (including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates) and those of our vendors; failure to effectively manage our costs; our dependence on cash flows and net earnings generated during the fourth fiscal quarter; pricing investments and promotional activity; economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; constraints in the capital markets; changes to our vendor credit terms; changes in our credit ratings; and failure to meet financial-performance guidance or other forward-looking statements. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement that we may make.

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Revenue $ 8,847 $ 9,467 Cost of sales 6,783 7,317 Gross profit 2,064 2,150 Gross profit % 23.3 % 22.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,737 1,848 SG&A % 19.6 % 19.5 % Restructuring charges 15 (9 ) Operating income 312 311 Operating income % 3.5 % 3.3 % Other income (expense): Investment income and other 25 21 Interest expense (12 ) (12 ) Earnings before income tax expense and equity in income (loss) of affiliates 325 320 Income tax expense 80 75 Effective tax rate 24.7 % 23.3 % Equity in income (loss) of affiliates 1 (1 ) Net earnings $ 246 $ 244 Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 1.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 216.2 218.9 Diluted 217.2 219.9

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,214 $ 1,030 Receivables, net 770 860 Merchandise inventories 5,225 5,219 Other current assets 544 653 Total current assets 7,753 7,762 Property and equipment, net 2,196 2,321 Operating lease assets 2,771 2,694 Goodwill 1,383 1,383 Other assets 649 528 Total assets $ 14,752 $ 14,688 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,664 $ 4,874 Unredeemed gift card liabilities 242 256 Deferred revenue 923 1,015 Accrued compensation and related expenses 380 364 Accrued liabilities 812 759 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 613 625 Current portion of long-term debt 15 15 Total current liabilities 7,649 7,908 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,222 2,128 Long-term debt 1,134 1,155 Long-term liabilities 665 704 Equity 3,082 2,793 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,752 $ 14,688

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 246 $ 244 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to total cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 219 237 Restructuring charges 15 (9 ) Stock-based compensation 38 38 Other, net 12 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 168 279 Merchandise inventories (273 ) (86 ) Other assets (8 ) (17 ) Accounts payable 43 (790 ) Income taxes 13 46 Other liabilities (317 ) (287 ) Total cash provided by (used in) operating activities 156 (331 ) Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (152 ) (204 ) Other, net (15 ) – Total cash used in investing activities (167 ) (204 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (50 ) (79 ) Dividends paid (202 ) (202 ) Total cash used in financing activities (252 ) (281 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (5 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (266 ) (821 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,793 2,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,527 $ 1,432

BEST BUY CO., INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended Domestic Segment Results May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Revenue $ 8,203 $ 8,801 Comparable sales % change (6.3 )% (10.4 )% Comparable online sales % change (6.1 )% (12.1 )% Gross profit $ 1,917 $ 1,992 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.4 % 22.6 % SG&A $ 1,598 $ 1,710 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.5 % 19.4 % Operating income $ 303 $ 290 Operating income as a % of revenue 3.7 % 3.3 % Domestic Segment Non-GAAP Results1 Gross profit $ 1,917 $ 1,992 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.4 % 22.6 % SG&A $ 1,592 $ 1,690 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.4 % 19.2 % Operating income $ 325 $ 302 Operating income as a % of revenue 4.0 % 3.4 % Three Months Ended International Segment Results May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Revenue $ 644 $ 666 Comparable sales % change (3.3 )% (5.5 )% Gross profit $ 147 $ 158 Gross profit as a % of revenue 22.8 % 23.7 % SG&A $ 139 $ 138 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.6 % 20.7 % Operating income $ 9 $ 21 Operating income as a % of revenue 1.4 % 3.2 % International Segment Non-GAAP Results1 Gross profit $ 147 $ 158 Gross profit as a % of revenue 22.8 % 23.7 % SG&A $ 139 $ 138 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.6 % 20.7 % Operating income $ 8 $ 20 Operating income as a % of revenue 1.2 % 3.0 %

(1) For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached supporting schedule titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BEST BUY CO., INC. REVENUE CATEGORY SUMMARY (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Domestic Segment May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Computing and Mobile Phones 44 % 42 % (2.2 )% (13.3 )% Consumer Electronics 29 % 29 % (8.3 )% (9.8 )% Appliances 13 % 15 % (18.5 )% (15.5 )% Entertainment 6 % 7 % (11.3 )% 3.8 % Services 7 % 6 % 9.0 % 12.0 % Other 1 % 1 % 18.2 % (12.1 )% Total 100 % 100 % (6.3 )% (10.4 )% Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended International Segment May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Computing and Mobile Phones 50 % 47 % 0.7 % (3.6 )% Consumer Electronics 27 % 28 % (6.6 )% (9.1 )% Appliances 9 % 9 % 2.0 % (11.7 )% Entertainment 7 % 9 % (22.9 )% 12.0 % Services 6 % 5 % 5.0 % (11.2 )% Other 1 % 2 % (13.4 )% (19.0 )% Total 100 % 100 % (3.3 )% (5.5 )%

BEST BUY CO., INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, presented non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, price-fixing settlements, gains and losses on subsidiaries and certain investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Domestic International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated SG&A $ 1,598 $ 139 $ 1,737 $ 1,710 $ 138 $ 1,848 % of revenue 19.5 % 21.6 % 19.6 % 19.4 % 20.7 % 19.5 % Intangible asset amortization1 (6 ) – (6 ) (20 ) – (20 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 1,592 $ 139 $ 1,731 $ 1,690 $ 138 $ 1,828 % of revenue 19.4 % 21.6 % 19.6 % 19.2 % 20.7 % 19.3 % Operating income $ 303 $ 9 $ 312 $ 290 $ 21 $ 311 % of revenue 3.7 % 1.4 % 3.5 % 3.3 % 3.2 % 3.3 % Intangible asset amortization1 6 – 6 20 – 20 Restructuring charges2 16 (1 ) 15 (8 ) (1 ) (9 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 325 $ 8 $ 333 $ 302 $ 20 $ 322 % of revenue 4.0 % 1.2 % 3.8 % 3.4 % 3.0 % 3.4 % Effective tax rate 24.7 % 23.3 % Intangible asset amortization1 – % 0.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 24.7 % 23.4 %

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Pretax



Earnings Net of Tax3 Per Share Pretax

Earnings Net of Tax3 Per Share Diluted EPS $ 1.13 $ 1.11 Intangible asset amortization1 $ 6 $ 4 0.02 $ 20 $ 15 0.07 Restructuring charges2 15 11 0.05 (9 ) (7 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.20 $ 1.15

(1) Represents the non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions, including customer relationships, tradenames and developed technology assets. (2) Represents charges related to employee termination benefits and subsequent adjustments from higher-than-expected employee retention associated with enterprise-wide restructuring initiatives. (3) The non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to the U.S. As such, the income tax charge on the U.S. non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the statutory tax rate of 24.5%.

Return on Assets and Non-GAAP Return on Investment The tables below provide calculations of return on assets (“ROA”) (GAAP financial measure) and non-GAAP return on investment (“ROI”) (non-GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented. The company believes ROA is the most directly comparable financial measure to ROI. Non-GAAP ROI is defined as non-GAAP adjusted operating income after tax divided by average invested operating assets. All periods presented below apply this methodology consistently. The company believes non-GAAP ROI is a meaningful metric for investors to evaluate capital efficiency because it measures how key assets are deployed by adjusting operating income and total assets for the items noted below. This method of determining non-GAAP ROI may differ from other companies’ methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mollie O’Brien



mollie.obrien@bestbuy.com

Media Contact:

Carly Charlson



carly.charlson@bestbuy.com

Read full story here