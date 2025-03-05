Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025. The company had 211,358,651 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of February 1, 2025.

