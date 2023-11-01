Best Black Friday Walmart TV Deals (2023): Early Vizio, Sony, Hisense, Samsung, TCL, LG, Onn. & Philips Smart TV Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

Check out the latest early Walmart 4K UHD, 8K & FHD TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the best 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 & 85 inch smart TV deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2023 deals experts have revealed the latest early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday 2023, including the top offers on HDR 4K UHD smart TVs, 120Hz OLED & QLED TVs, 8K TVs and more. Browse the best deals using the links below.
Best Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG & Vizio 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 51% on Samsung smart TVs (4K UHD, QLED, OLED & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on Sony smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 44% on LG smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs with Android, Roku & Google TV (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on Vizio smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $110 on Hisense TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on onn. smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $98 on Philips TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Smart TV Deals by Screen Size:
- Save up to 40% on 80 inch & larger smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on 75 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 23% on 70 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on 65 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on 60 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 44% on 55 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on 50 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on 43 inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 26% on 32 inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Resolution plays a crucial role in the visual experience offered by modern televisions. The choice between 4K and 8K resolution is a significant one. 4K TVs provide exceptional clarity and detail, making them a standard choice for most consumers. However, 8K TVs, with their higher pixel count, take visual fidelity to a whole new level.
When making a TV purchase, viewing habits and budget should guide the purchasing decision. Casual viewers may find 4K more than sufficient, while avid cinephiles and gamers may opt for the cutting-edge experience of 8K resolution.
In the calendar of shopping events, November 24, 2023, is earmarked as Black Friday, a date eagerly awaited by consumers. This year, Black Friday falls on the fourth Friday of November, maintaining its status as a significant shopping day known for remarkable discounts and special offers. As the occasion approaches, shoppers are encouraged to chart their shopping lists, conduct comprehensive product research, and remain informed about the store hours and promotional incentives. With the prevalence of both online and in-store shopping, consumers will have diverse channels to engage in this time-honored annual retail spectacle.
