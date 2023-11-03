Best Black Friday PS5 Deals (2023): Top Early PlayStation 5 Consoles, Bundles, Controllers, Games & More Walmart Sales Tracked by Deal Tomato

Round-up of the best early Playstation 5 deals for Black Friday 2023, including the best offers on PS5 Digital Edition & disc version consoles, bundles & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers are identifying the top early PS5 deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best savings on PS5 consoles (Digital Edition, disc version), bundles, controllers, games, and more at Walmart. Links to the top offers are listed below.
Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:
- Save up to $220 on PS5 Digital Edition & Disc Version consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 20% on PS5 Disc Version consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $110 on PS5 Call of Duty bundles (Walmart.com)
Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide selection of PS5 games (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on PS5 DualSense, DualSense Edge & 3rd party controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on PS5 Call of Duty games (Modern Warfare II, Black Ops & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on PlayStation 5 Spider-Man games (Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $35 on Madden NFL 24 for PS5 (Walmart.com)
Best PS5 Controller Deals:
- Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 controllers (DualSense & 3rd party) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $27 on PS5 DualSense controllers in various colors (Walmart.com)
- Save on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Pro controller (Walmart.com)
- Save on Backbone One PlayStation Edition controllers for PS remote play (Lightning & USB-C) (PlayBackbone.com)
Interested in more savings? Click here to check out all the deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sony’s PlayStation 5, a pinnacle of gaming technology, has garnered acclaim for its cutting-edge features. The console’s custom AMD processor, coupled with its RDNA 2 architecture, delivers exceptional visual fidelity and remarkable load speeds. The innovative DualSense controller revolutionizes tactile feedback and trigger response, amplifying gaming immersion.
Furthermore, the PS5 maintains backward compatibility with numerous PS4 games, broadening its gaming repertoire. With a diverse array of exclusive titles and support for 4K gaming, the PlayStation 5 appeals to gaming enthusiasts and novices alike.
On November 24, 2023, Black Friday, the annual shopping extravaganza, will usher in enticing discounts within the gaming category. Online retailers are set to play a pivotal role by presenting attractive deals on a variety of gaming products.
Over the years, Black Friday has exhibited a consistent upward trend in revenues, becoming a vital contributor to the retail sector’s financial performance. The gaming category, as a prominent segment, is poised to captivate consumers, adding to the considerable economic impact of this event, which fuels consumer spending, job creation, and overall economic growth.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews
andy@nicelynetwork.com