Best Black Friday Playstation 5 Deals (2023): Best Early PS5 Console, Bundle, Game & Controller Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

Review the best early PS5 deals for Black Friday, featuring the best PlayStation 5 game, bundle & console deals
Find the latest early PS5 deals for Black Friday, including the top Sony PS5 Digital Edition and disc version consoles, bundles, games, controllers, and more Walmart deals. Links to the top offers are listed below.
Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:
- Save up to $60 on PS5 Digital Edition & Disc Version consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on PS5 Disc Version consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 20% on PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $180 on PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundles (Walmart.com)
Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:
- Save up to 50% on PS5 games and shop Minecraft Legends for PS5 (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 50% on kids PS5 games and shop Fortnite for PS5 (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 50% on a wide selection of PS5 games (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on PS5 DualSense, DualSense Edge & 3rd party controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on PS5 Call of Duty games (Modern Warfare, Black Ops & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on PlayStation 5 Spider-Man games (Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Madden NFL 24 for PS5 (Walmart.com)
Best PS5 Controller Deals:
- Save up to 30% on PlayStation 5 controllers (DualSense & 3rd party) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on PS5 DualSense controllers in various colors (Walmart.com)
- Save on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Pro controller (Walmart.com)
- Save on Backbone One PlayStation Edition controllers for PS remote play (Lightning & USB-C) (PlayBackbone.com)
The PlayStation 5, Sony’s latest gaming console, has taken the gaming world by storm. Boasting impressive hardware and a sleek design, the PS5 offers an immersive gaming experience. Its custom AMD Ryzen processor and RDNA 2 architecture deliver stunning graphics and quick load times, enhancing gameplay. The DualSense controller introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, further immersing players in their gaming worlds.
The PS5 is also backward compatible with many PS4 titles, expanding the gaming library. With an ever-growing list of exclusive titles and support for 4K gaming, the PlayStation 5 is a compelling choice for both casual and avid gamers.
November 24, 2023, marks Black Friday, a highly anticipated event for gaming console enthusiasts. Online retailers are set to offer attractive deals on gaming systems, making it a focal point for consumers seeking discounts. Black Friday has consistently proven its economic significance, stimulating retail activity and boosting the economy.
The gaming console category, being a prime attraction, is expected to play a substantial role in drawing shoppers and contributing to the overall economic impact of this retail event, which has historically fueled robust sales and economic growth.
