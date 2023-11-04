Best Black Friday Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 Deals 2023 Identified by Deal Tomato

The best early Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top S23+, S23 FE, Z Fold5 & more Galaxy phone deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts are tracking the top early Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 deals for Black Friday 2023, including all the latest deals on S22 Ultra, S21, S23+, Z Flip5 and more Samsung Galaxy mobile phones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra (ATT.com)
- Save up to $800 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra with qualified trade in (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $100 back on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23 Plus & S23) (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones (carrier-locked & unlocked) (Walmart.com)
- Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy S23 phones (Visible.com)
- Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 FE & S23 Ultra (Xfinity.com)
- Save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 (BoostMobile.com)
- Save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series including S23+, S23 Ultra & S23 standard model (StraightTalk.com)
- Save up to 20% on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones (Gazelle.com)
- Save up to 40% on used Samsung Galaxy S23 phones (BackMarket.com)
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals:
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones including S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (ATT.com)
- Save on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $839 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones (S22 Ultra, S22+ & S22) (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 45% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (prepaid & postpaid plans) (Walmart.com)
- Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Visible.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (StraightTalk.com)
- Save on the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone (Tello.com)
- Save up to 60% on used Samsung Galaxy S22 phones (Gazelle.com)
- Save up to 60% on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones (Gazelle.com)
More Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy phones (S21, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A13 & more) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Samsung phones including the Galaxy Z Flip5 (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold5, S21 FE, Z Flip5 & more (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 41% on locked & unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com)
- Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy smartphones like the Z Flip5, A14 & more (Visible.com)
- Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 & more (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, A03s & A23 5G (BoostMobile.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Flip4, S21 FE & more (StraightTalk.com)
- Save up to $30 on used Samsung Galaxy A32, A12 & S21 (Tello.com)
- Save up to 80% on refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold4, Z Flip, & more (Gazelle.com)
- Save up to 75% on used Samsung Galaxy smartphones like S21, S20, Note 20, Z Flip3 & more (BackMarket.com)
Interested in more savings? Click here to check out all the deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One hallmark of Samsung Galaxy phones is their commitment to providing regular software updates. These updates not only introduce new features but also enhance the security and performance of the device. Samsung’s collaboration with Google ensures that users have access to the latest Android innovations.
Timely security patches protect data from potential threats. With a commitment to offering up to four years of software updates, Samsung Galaxy phones promise a longer lifespan and a continually improved user experience. When choosing a Samsung Galaxy phone, the buyer is investing in a device that will remain relevant and secure for years to come.
On November 24, 2023, Black Friday will make its annual appearance, marking one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. This year’s Black Friday falls on November 24, providing consumers with a prime opportunity to seize remarkable deals and discounts in various product categories.
Among these, the smartphone category stands out, offering consumers the chance to upgrade their mobile devices at significant savings. Shoppers can expect competitive pricing, bundle offers, and exclusive promotions from leading retailers in the smartphone industry.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)