Best Black Friday 85″, 80″ Smart TV Deals (2023): Top Early LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio & Hisense Smart TV Sales Summarized by The Consumer Post

A review of the best early 80” & 85” TV deals for Black Friday, including all the top deals on OLED, LED, QLED & 120Hz smart TVs





Black Friday 2023 sales researchers are rating the best early 85″ & 80″ smart TV deals for Black Friday, including all the latest deals on Samsung, Vizio & Hisense QLED TVs, LG OLED 120Hz smart TVs, Sony & Samsung QD-OLED TVs and more.

The advent of larger-than-life television displays has transformed the home entertainment landscape, with 80 and 85-inch TVs taking center stage. These colossal screens are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, offering an immersive viewing experience like never before. The expanded real estate of 80 and 85-inch TVs translates to crystal-clear 4K or 8K resolutions, enhancing the detail and depth of content.

The incorporation of OLED and QLED technology further refines image quality, producing vibrant colors and deep blacks. Smart capabilities allow seamless access to streaming services, while advanced sound systems complement the visuals. For consumers seeking a cinematic experience within the comforts of home, these oversized TVs are a compelling option.

On November 24, 2023, Black Friday is set to make its annual retail extravaganza, bringing enticing deals to consumers across the nation. This year, a particular category of products, comprising 85-inch and 80-inch televisions, is anticipated to steal the limelight. As households increasingly embrace larger screens for enhanced viewing experiences, the demand for these behemoth TVs is on the rise. Shoppers can expect substantial price reductions on these cutting-edge displays, making it an opportune time to invest in home entertainment systems.

