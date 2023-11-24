Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Top 45mm & 41mm Watch Series 9 Savings Summarized by Retail Egg

A review of the best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Explore the best deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models listed below.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have rated the latest Apple Watch Series 9 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring the best offers on Apple’s latest smartwatch in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Browse the full range of deals listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals:
- Save up to $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9 (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm & 45mm) (ATT.com)
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches (Verizon.com)
- Get the new Apple Watch of your choice, or bring your own, save $5/mo for a year on your Visible plan (Visible.com) – use code WATCHPROMO with iPhone activation
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of Apple Watches (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $300 on the latest Apple Watch smartwatches (ATT.com)
- Save up to $300 on Apple Watches (Verizon.com)
