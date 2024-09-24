Best Accounts Payable (AP) Automation Software for Small Business (September 2024): BILL.com Reviewed by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Business Advice has released an in-depth review of the leading accounts payable automation software for September 2024, BILL.com. This analysis offers a critical look at how BILL.com is revolutionizing the accounts payable process, particularly for small businesses seeking to streamline their financial operations. With automation and digital transformation at the forefront of business strategies, BILL.com emerges as a key player in enhancing financial workflows and boosting productivity.





Accounts payable (AP) are the debts a business incurs from purchasing goods or services on credit, crucial for managing liabilities and cash flow. AP automation employs technologies and digital processes to improve the traditional AP process, enhancing efficiency, speed, productivity, and reducing costs in finance operations.

BILL.com stands out as a premier accounting service, offering sophisticated management of both accounts receivable and payable. It sets itself apart by enabling the establishment of multiple approval tiers, addressing diverse business requirements and bolstering financial governance. Offering a wide array of services, BILL.com delivers a powerful solution for small to medium-sized enterprises aiming to refine their financial processes.

Utilized by more than 80% of the leading 100 accounting firms in the United States, BILL.com’s accounts payable automation software offers a remarkable decrease in the time dedicated to accounts payable tasks, potentially cutting it by half.

Traditional approaches to managing accounts payable are known for their inefficiencies, including piles of incoming bills, the manual process of routing them for approval, and the laborious steps of printing, signing, and mailing checks, before manually recording them in accounting software.

BILL.com revolutionizes this process by automating it from start to finish, thereby introducing unmatched efficiency into the accounts payable workflow.

Key Highlights of the BILL.com Platform

With BILL.com, invoices from vendors or contractors are easily managed through email or by uploading them to a digital inbox. Creating a new bill involves just a few quick details, after which payment can be made through various methods such as ACH, Card, Virtual Card, Wire, or Check. For vendors preferring paper checks, these are printed and mailed automatically.

The platform also enables the setting of custom approval policies, ensuring transactions are routed automatically to the appropriate approvers based on various criteria. The integration with accounting software means payments are synchronized, reducing manual entry and keeping books up-to-date and accurate.

BILL.com also stands out for its ability to seamlessly integrate with leading accounting software such as QuickBooks, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Xero. This compatibility enhances efficiency and ensures a unified financial management experience. Additionally, BILL.com offers customizable approval workflows and user roles, catering to the unique needs of each business.

Recognizing the importance of security in financial transactions, BILL.com incorporates rigorous fraud detection mechanisms and creates an audit-ready trail of all invoice interactions. This commitment to security not only protects businesses from potential threats but also supports compliance with financial regulations.

How much does the BILL AP automation software cost?

BILL.com introduces two main subscription tiers for businesses: Essentials and Team, priced at $45 and $55 per user monthly, respectively.

The Essentials plan provides a unified inbox for invoice management, automated data capture from invoices, limitless document storage, and standard approval workflow protocols. The Team plan enhances the Essentials features with integration options for accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premiere, and Xero, and includes the ability to define custom user roles.

Additionally, BILL.com caters to accounting professionals with its specialized BILL AP & AR Partner plan, available at $49 per month, designed for effective management of both accounts payable and receivable. Furthermore, larger entities have the option of bundled services tailored for AP and AR automation or can opt for custom pricing to align with their specific business needs and growth objectives.

What is BILL AI?

BILL AI is a key feature of its accounts payable automation, designed to scan documents and automatically extract important invoice details like vendor, due date, and amount, significantly reducing manual data entry. This capability allows users to cut payment processing time in half. Additionally, BILL AI can detect duplicate invoices and split multi-page invoices into separate bills, increasing the system’s efficiency and accuracy.

