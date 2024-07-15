Bespoke Partners Welcomes New Partner in Go-to-Market Recruiting Practice

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners—Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced that Peterson Loftin has joined the firm as a Partner in its Go-to-Market (GTM) Practice.





Peterson joins Bespoke Partners after a decade focused on private equity executive recruiting. He is a seasoned leadership consultant with an exceptional track record of enhancing team leadership and business outcomes for portfolio companies.

Previously, he spent over three years as a partner with True Search, leading Go-to-Market searches for private equity and growth equity-backed B2B software and technology companies.

Prior to True Search, Peterson was a Managing Director at ECA Partners, specializing in executive search placements for private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Before transitioning to executive search, Peterson worked in sales and business development for several VC-backed software businesses in Los Angeles.

“Peterson’s expertise in identifying elite GTM talent is of the utmost value, especially in this market where the private equity world has exits front of mind,” said Eric Walczykowski, CEO of Bespoke Partners. “With his vast network and keen intuition, we are confident he will excel in enhancing our clients’ GTM teams and accelerate their growth.”

Tess Fischer, Partner and leader of Bespoke Partners’ GTM Practice, said, “Right now in software and SaaS, GTM leadership is critical to achieving revenue and profit goals. Peterson’s extensive marketing and sales network and private equity expertise make him a standout leader in the space, further fortifying Bespoke as the premier choice for GTM executive search.”

Peterson expressed his sentiments on joining the Bespoke team: “I am thrilled to join Bespoke Partners and help the firm continue its impressive growth trajectory. Bespoke’s reputation and track record within private equity-backed software is unmatched, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to join the remarkable team here. I look forward to partnering with our exceptional clients and helping them solve their critical Go-to-Market leadership hires.”

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling more than $135 billion in value.

The firm is the leadership talent partner of choice for public, private, private equity and venture backed software companies. Bespoke has recruited more than 1,000 top-performing leaders into private equity portfolio companies, including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate. The firm’s unique methodology identifies leaders who will accelerate growth and cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

