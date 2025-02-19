Bespoke Partners Smashes Growth Records in 2024, Advances Search Industry Leadership

Firm Achieves Breakthroughs in AI-Driven Recruiting, Organizational Innovation, and Client Services Initiatives

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced unprecedented growth and expansion in 2024, marked by a 49% increase in profit and 29% revenue growth, dramatically outperforming industry averages during a challenging market year.

The company delivered these outsized results while also achieving major milestones in search technology innovation utilizing AI, organization evolution and expansion, and enhanced research coverage and expertise.

“It was a transformative year for Bespoke Partners, where we not only achieved exceptional financial results but also advanced our revolutionary approach to executive search," said CEO Eric Walczykowski. “Bespoke is truly Built Different and we show our clients how that benefits them every single day. In 2024 we shortened our average search days to close to 90 days, well less than half the industry average, a direct result of our unique structure and focus.”

Bespoke has reinvented executive search by breaking traditional search firm structures and processes, adopting innovations such as functional role alignment, success fees, execution incentives, and deep sector analyst coverage, among others. Key 2024 milestones included:

"Our implementation of the Executive Index represents a quantum leap in how executive searches are conducted," said CMO Adam Boone. "With the industry’s first comprehensive, top-down map of leadership talent, the Executive Index will compress search cycles and give our clients access to executives that the other firms miss."

The Executive Index and application of AI in executive recruiting will be the focus of a Bespoke webinar in its Tailored Talent vodcast series, airing on LinkedIn Live next week. Learn more and register here: Tailored Talent on LinkedIn Live.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, generating more than $145 billion in value.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-augmented talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.

The firm is the leading private equity executive recruiter for software companies, placing more than 1,400 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies. Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

Emily Eaton

emily.eaton@bespokepartners.com