Bespoke Partners Promotes Ned Lanphier to Partner, Leader of Technology Executive Search Practice

Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, announced today that Ned Lanphier has been promoted to Partner and will lead the firm's Product and Technology Executive Practice.









Previously serving as Senior Vice President, Ned has been with Bespoke Partners for four years and has been instrumental in building out Bespoke’s technology practice. The firm has placed more than 200 executives in top technology, product and related operational roles.

Bespoke specializes in recruiting executives for private equity backed software and SaaS companies and Ned has overseen numerous successful searches for clients including Thoma Bravo, Clearlake, PSG, and many others. He has orchestrated dozens of placements of industry-leading Chief Product Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Officers, and many more technology leaders.

“Since day one at Bespoke, Ned has displayed an unwavering commitment to deepen our expertise in technology executive recruiting and grow the business,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Ned brings unmatched understanding of the technology talent market, and his leadership will ensure that our technology practice will reach new heights and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Ned came to Bespoke after an 11-year career in operating roles at Yelp, Intuit, and Growlabs (acquired by AdRoll Group).

“I’m honored to be part of the amazing team of executive search professionals at Bespoke Partners,” Ned said. “It’s exciting to bring game-changing talent to our clients and help them to transform their portfolio companies and achieve their investment thesis. Technology leaders play such a pivotal role in software and SaaS companies and I’m extremely proud of our exceptional track record.”

Eric added: “It’s because of top performers like Ned that we continue to exceed client expectations each and every day. Our dedication to accelerating search while delivering a tailored client experience is what makes Bespoke Partners the standout executive search firm for software and SaaS.”

More information on technology leadership trends is available in Bespoke’s Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report, available here: https://www.bespokepartners.com/private-equity-talent-report/.

