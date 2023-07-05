Bespoke Partners Promotes Katherine Baker to Partner, Boosting CEO Recruiting Practice

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners–Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, announced today that Katherine Baker has been promoted to Partner and will co-lead the firm’s dedicated practice recruiting high-impact Chief Executive Officers.









Katherine has been with the firm for six years, serving most recently as Senior Vice President in the CEO practice, working with top private equity firms to recruit accomplished CEOs to their portfolio companies. In her new role she is working in concert with Bespoke’s founder Kristie Nova to solidify Bespoke’s position as the preeminent leader for CEO searches in software at scale.

Bespoke specializes in recruiting executives for private equity backed software and SaaS companies. During her tenure at Bespoke, Katherine has personally achieved dozens of senior executive placements for firms, including Francisco Partners, WCAS, Insight Partners, Clearlake Capital and many more.

Bespoke’s CEO practice has recruited and placed more than 100 seasoned CEOs to lead software and SaaS portfolio companies.

“The CEO is recognized as the most critical role in enabling a portfolio company to execute on value creation plans and achieve an investment thesis,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “That’s why our private equity firm clients turn to Katherine as a trusted partner in securing these essential leaders. Katherine understands what types of executives will shine in the CEO role. Her comprehensive knowledge of the talent market and uncompromising focus on client success make her the perfect choice to drive CEO searches.”

Before joining Bespoke in 2017, Katherine specialized in finance executive recruiting for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 clients, with a particular focus on SaaS among other industries.

“Bespoke is built on a principle I am passionate about, which is that client success is our success,” Katherine said. “I’m thrilled to be part of a team that wakes up every day with that goal in mind. I want our clients to know that working with Bespoke was the right choice every time we bring them a top-performing CEO.”

Eric added: “Katherine is without a doubt one of the most effective search professionals serving the private equity sector today. She delights clients with her attention to detail, integrity and collaborative approach. Those qualities are what continue to make Bespoke the ‘go to’ search partner for top tier private equity firms.”

Information on CEO talent market trends in the private equity sector is available in Bespoke’s Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report, available here: https://www.bespokepartners.com/private-equity-talent-report/

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling up to $130 billion in value.

Bespoke has executed more than 1,000 leadership searches including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, VP-level executives and many more.

The firm’s unique, data-driven process completes searches in typically half the industry average time, cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring, and identifies leaders who will accelerate growth.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

