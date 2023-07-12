Bespoke Partners Promotes Alexandra Bossetta to Partner, Launching New People & Talent Leadership Recruiting Practice

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners—Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, announced today that Alexandra Bossetta has been promoted to Partner and will lead the firm’s new dedicated practice recruiting high-impact human resources leaders.









Alex has been with Bespoke Partners for four years and has served most recently as Senior Vice President and functional lead for the firm’s HR, talent and operations searches.

Bespoke specializes in recruiting executives for private equity backed software and SaaS companies. Alex has orchestrated numerous successful searches for senior talent leaders and will lead the new People & Talent Leadership Practice to focus on Chief People Officers, Chief Human Resources Officers, Talent Partners for Private Equity Firms, Human Capital Operating Partners, Vice Presidents of Human Resources and many more.

Notable examples of Alex’s successful recruiting engagements include placing the Chief People Officer Kimberly Sisnett at Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software and an EQT portfolio company. Other successful human resources placements she has led include those at Duck Creek (Apax Partners), Confluence (Clearlake Capital), TrueCommerce (WCAS) and Eptura (Thoma Bravo).

“Talent is the most important lever for value creation in private equity portfolio companies. That’s why finding the best human capital leaders for these companies is mission critical,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Alex is second to none in her knowledge of the talent market and what it takes for a human resources executive to be a strategic leader in the drive toward the investment thesis. She has quickly proven herself to be a trusted advisor and dependable partner for our top tier clients in one of the most important leadership decisions they face. I’m beyond excited for her to lead this critical new practice for Bespoke.”

Prior to Bespoke, Alex worked as a Team Lead at GLG in the firm’s fastest growing segment, where she supported private equity and venture capital firms in research, deal origination and due diligence efforts. Alex obtained her Master of Arts in Human Resources and Organizational Learning from George Washington University. During that time, she was also the full-time Program Director for the GW School of Business’ social entrepreneurship initiative, Lemonade Day, empowering youth across DC to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship.

“Since I first interviewed with Bespoke, it’s been my goal to launch a practice focused on placing human capital leaders to drive growth for our clients,” Alex said. “It’s been rewarding to help define the talent thesis for portfolio companies through strategic human resources placements. I am honored by the trust our clients place in us as we build out exceptional teams in their companies.”

Eric added: “Alex is playing a major part in defining an essential leadership trend in the industry, which is the rise of the Chief People Officer and strategic human resources. Private equity firms recognize that managing talent, fostering a high-performance culture, and encouraging engagement and growth are essential parts of executing value creation plans. CPOs and other senior human capital leaders are the stewards of these programs and Alex is at the forefront of the effort to find and place these high-impact leaders.”

Information on the rise of CPOs, strategic human resources, and related talent market trends in the private equity sector is available in Bespoke’s Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report, here: https://www.bespokepartners.com/private-equity-talent-report/

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling up to $130 billion in value.

Bespoke has executed more than 1,000 leadership searches including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, VP-level executives and many more.

The firm’s unique, data-driven process completes searches in typically half the industry average time, cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring, and identifies leaders who will accelerate growth.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

Contacts

Dominique Lombardo



dominique.lombardo@bespokepartners.com