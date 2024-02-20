Bespoke Partners Opens New York Office

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners–Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced the opening of its New York office to enhance its tailored leadership recruiting services for clients in the Northeast.





“Our industry-leading recruiting and placement of executives who drive growth and create value is second to none,” said Eric Walczykowski, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke. “As we continue to grow our national presence, we’re raising our best-in-class service experience to a new level for our clients in the New York region.”

With a specialization in recruiting for private equity backed companies, Bespoke gives clients visibility and curated access to the most comprehensive network of proven CEOs and senior leaders in Finance, Go-to-Market, Technology, and People and Talent disciplines.

Bespoke has placed more than 1,000 transformational leaders in leading companies in every segment of software and SaaS. Bespoke-placed leaders include veterans in fintech, cybersecurity, health tech, edtech, AI/ML, adtech and martech, retail and marketplaces, ecommerce and many more segments.

Headquartered in San Diego, Bespoke Partners also operates regional offices in Austin, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, further demonstrating its commitment to national coverage and exceptional service in key business hubs.

The firm’s Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report has become an industry standard for talent trend analysis and benchmarking data, including the latest in executive compensation, executive team composition, and recruiting best practices. Request a complimentary copy here: Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling more than $130 billion in value.

The firm is the leadership talent partner of choice for public, private, private equity and venture backed software companies. Bespoke has recruited more than 1,000 top-performing leaders into private equity portfolio companies, including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate. The firm’s unique methodology identifies leaders who will accelerate growth and cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

Contacts

Dominique Lombardo



dominique.lombardo@bespokepartners.com