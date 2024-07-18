Bespoke Partners Initiates Coverage of Fintech Sector, Providing Premier Executive Talent to Drive Adoption of Integrated Finance Technologies

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners–Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced it is initiating coverage of the financial technology sector.





The move will provide clients with comprehensive talent market insights and curated access to leaders who can scale financial technology firms or drive adoption of integrated finance technologies in other software and SaaS companies.

The heightened sector focus is a significant extension of Bespoke’s Private Equity Client Services Program, underscoring its dedication to influencing the leadership dynamics in key industry sectors.

Bespoke-placed leaders have transformed companies in every subsector of fintech including commercial banking, investment banking, asset management, capital markets, crypto currency, payments and more.

“We enable innovative organizations serving the financial sector with leaders who adopt cutting-edge technologies to enhance competitiveness and promote capital-efficient expansion,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke CEO.

“Fintech companies poised for that next exciting stage of growth, our data-driven search process and market-best networks means we can consistently deliver executives who will execute the right strategies and generate substantial value.”

Daniel Zhang and Peter Lawrence, Senior Research Analysts tracking the fintech market for Bespoke, said, “The fintech sector is dynamic and ever changing. Right now, we are seeing tremendous growth in subsectors like blockchain, as well as a large diversity in end users. The technology our clients create is amplifying the operational capacity for large international banks making billion-dollar transactions down to payroll software being used by a family-owned business. With Bespoke’s depth of experience in fintech, we’ve had the privilege of running searches across every scale of business and vertical application.”

To date, Bespoke’s 90 placed fintech executives have created roughly $20 billion in enterprise value for private equity portfolio companies. Placements have spanned every executive function and Bespoke’s client NPS from this segment is a near perfect 9.6 out of 10.

In addition, the new sector coverage will highlight Bespoke’s leadership talent that can help established software and SaaS companies adopt fintech tools and processes to streamline operations and increase efficiencies while driving growth. Learn more: Financial Technology Leaders – Bespoke Partners FinTech Leader Recruiting

