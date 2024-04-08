Bespoke Partners Initiates Coverage of AdTech and MarTech Sector, Providing Premier Executive Talent to Drive Customer Acquisition and Targeted Digital Advertising

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bespokepartners–Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today announced it is initiating coverage of the Marketing and Advertising Technology sector.





The move will provide clients with comprehensive talent market insights and curated access to leaders who can scale MarTech/AdTech firms or drive adoption of integrated Marketing technologies in other software and SaaS companies.

The heightened sector focus is a significant extension of Bespoke’s Private Equity Client Services Program, underscoring its dedication to influencing the leadership dynamics in key industry sectors.

Bespoke-placed leaders have transformed companies in every sub-sector of Marketing and Advertising Technology including Marketing Analytics, Sales Automation, CRM, Marketing Automation, SEO, Advertising Content and more.

“We equip visionary organizations with leadership that embraces new technologies that will enhance competitiveness and capital-efficient growth,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “For MarTech or AdTech portfolio companies poised for growth, our data-driven search process and market-best networks means we can consistently deliver executives who will execute the right strategies and generate substantial value.”

Adriana Brady, Senior Research Analyst tracking the MarTech/AdTech market for Bespoke, said, “Marketing and Advertising technology has evolved drastically from its legacy origins, transforming marketing into a measured science. We excel in identifying executives at the forefront of the evolving nature of marketing and advertising at large, who possess a deep understanding of data analytics and emerging technologies.”

Bespoke provides the top private equity firms looking to scale AdTech and MarTech portfolio companies with access to executives with distinguished track records in growing market disruptor companies.

To date, Bespoke has over ten years of experience and 40+ placements in this vertical. Placements have spanned every executive function and Bespoke’s client NPS from this segment is a near perfect 9.5 out of 10.

In addition, the new sector coverage will highlight Bespoke’s leadership talent that can help established software and SaaS companies to adopt Marketing and Technology tools and processes to streamline operations and increase efficiencies while driving growth.

www.bespokepartners.com/martech-adtech-recruiting/

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling more than $135 billion in value.

The firm is the leadership talent partner of choice for public, private, private equity and venture backed software companies. Bespoke has recruited more than 1,000 top-performing leaders into private equity portfolio companies, including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate. The firm’s unique methodology identifies leaders who will accelerate growth and cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

Contacts

Dominique Lombardo



dominique.lombardo@bespokepartners.com