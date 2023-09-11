BermudAir Named Official Airline Partner of 2023 Bermuda Tech Summit

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is pleased to announce that BermudAir is the official airline partner of the Bermuda Tech Summit 2023. As a result, BermudAir will provide special delegate pricing for those who book with them to attend the conference.





Adam Scott, BermudAir Founder and CEO said, “BermudAir is delighted to support the Bermuda Tech Summit 2023. The value that this event brings in terms of key learning and thought leadership for business innovation is immense. Innovation is also central to our own business, so we look forward to discovering the latest technological trends applicable to our partners in this market. We’re very happy to help industry leaders and innovators come together in our global business hub here in Bermuda for this important event.”

David Hart, CEO, BDA said “It has been a privilege to work with the team at BermudAir along their exciting journey to launch a new airline from Bermuda and we could not be more pleased to have them as our official airline partner for our fifth annual Bermuda Tech Summit. We strongly encourage all delegates travelling from the US east coast to take advantage of these great rates and enjoy a truly Bermudian experience both in transit to and upon arrival in, our beautiful island home.”

Delegates will receive the discount information directly from the BDA.

The BDA is also pleased to announce a one-time, final extension to our hotel room special rate through to September 15. From September 16, hotel room rates will increase significantly, or may be completely sold out, due to limited availability. Delegates travelling from overseas are strongly encouraged to book their hotel rooms now with our special rates.

The Bermuda Tech Summit, held from October 8-10 at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, is the signature event of Bermuda Tech Week, being held across multiple locations from October 7-13.

The 2023 Bermuda Tech Summit will kick off on October 9, with a keynote conversation between The Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, Premier of Bermuda, and Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council. This year’s agenda highlights Bermuda’s world-leading digital asset framework, showcases our ongoing work to establish blue and green investment facilities, and raises awareness of Bermuda’s innovation sandbox and option to beta test CleanTech solutions. Panels will include: ‘The Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence,’ ‘FinTech’s New Wave (Buy, Build or Modernise),’ and ‘Insuring Continuity – Safeguarding the Future of Digital Assets.’ Additional topics will include data privacy, carbon credit trading platforms, and pioneering digital assets.

The BDA’s promotion of these activities aligns with the ‘Business Attraction and Investment Promotion’ strategic priority outlined in Bermuda’s Economic Development Strategy.

In addition to cutting-edge content, we are pleased to offer delegates C-suite networking opportunities during our opening reception on Sunday night sponsored by BermudAir and wrap party Tuesday night sponsored by RELM.

Click here to register. Click here to see the full agenda and event description.

“The BDA simply could not put on our signature events without the generous support of our sponsors,” Mr. Hart said. “We are just so pleased to have Carey Olsen and RELM as diamond sponsors; Appleby, CCS Group Limited and XBTO as platinum sponsors; Hub Culture, KPMG, and One Communications as gold sponsors; Chainproof, Clarien, Paradise Mobile, and Walkers as silver sponsors; and Coinbase as supporting sponsor. Our airline partner is BermudAir, and our spirits partner is Gosling’s.”

If you are interested in sponsoring the Bermuda Tech Summit, click here or email bermudatech@bda.bm.

Contacts

Stuart Roberts, Director of Marketing & Communications

stuart@bda.bm | +1 441 292 7774