Berlitz to Present at Dreamforce 2024 on Digital Transformation in Partnership with StreamForce Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StreamForceSolutions–Berlitz Languages, Inc, the global leader in language and cultural training, will present at Salesforce’s annual global conference DreamForce® this year on their transformative journey leveraging Salesforce®, customized by StreamForce Solutions to Berlitz’s specific requirements. The session, titled “Transforming a 146 Year Old Institution with Education Cloud,” will showcase how Berlitz is integrating and leveraging Salesforce Education Cloud® to standardize, streamline and enhance their global operations.





***StreamForce Solutions**, a trusted Salesforce partner with expertise in accelerating value creation through the Salesforce platform, has joined forces with Berlitz to bring the vision that will help create a copacetic execution to a comprehensive transformation program. Berlitz is integrating People, Processes, and Technology across key business areas using Salesforce’s Education Cloud and CPQ. This initiative will streamline operations, enhance student and instructor experiences, boost global customer engagement, and provide vital business metrics. The pending implementation is expected to drive improvements across Berlitz’s global operations.

“Our partnership with StreamForce Solutions has been instrumental in our transformation journey,” said Daniel Schlegel, Global CIO at Berlitz. “Their expertise in systems design, enterprise architecture and lead to cash strategies, along with their extensive experience in finance and self-service tools for students and instructors has been crucial to develop this project. We are excited to share our story at DreamForce and to showcase the benefits of leveraging the new systems.”

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Berlitz on this transformative journey,” said Pandu Swamy, CEO at StreamForce Solutions. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that the implementation met Berlitz’s high standards, and the results speak for themselves. The opportunity for Berlitz to present this case study at DreamForce is a testament to the success of our collaboration.”

Alex Karpov, Senior Enterprise Architect at StreamForce Solutions said, “It has been a pleasure working with the Berlitz team both in the US and in Germany. We’ve collaborated to rapidly and effectively design, develop, and implement a completely new way of working for the Berlitz business. It’s exciting to see cross-functional collaboration and commitment to revolutionizing the operations of a company with a rich history.”

Dreamforce 2024, the premier event for Salesforce enthusiasts and industry professionals, will take place from September 17-19 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The presentation at DreamForce 2024 will offer attendees a detailed look at the challenges, strategies, and outcomes of Berlitz’s transformation, providing valuable insights for organizations aiming to leverage technology for long-term success.

**About Berlitz:**

Founded in 1878 and headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Berlitz is one of the largest language education companies in the world offering comprehensive language learning programs for serious learners. Programs are delivered online, in-person and through a blended format to multinational corporations, governments, and individual learners around the world.

**About StreamForce Solutions:**

StreamForce Solutions specializes in implementing value creation initiatives and transformation objectives for Operations and Technology leaders. With deep expertise in Salesforce, including Education Cloud and Revenue Cloud, StreamForce is a trusted partner for organizations looking to drive meaningful change and achieve their strategic goals.

