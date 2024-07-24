Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC), Workers Compensation Division Names Marjorie Hutchings as Chief Information Officer

Marjorie Hutchings brings over three decades of technology expertise to BHHC, advancing its Workers Compensation Division’s innovation and operational excellence









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC), Workers Compensation Division today announced the appointment of Marj Hutchings as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). With 35 years of experience in technology, 27 of which are in the insurance industry, Hutchings will oversee the IT organization’s administration, daily operations, and strategic planning.

“Marj is an exceptional technology leader whose vast experience and innovative mindset will be instrumental in driving our IT initiatives forward,” said Rob Darby, President and CEO of BHHC Workers Compensation. “Her extensive background in modernizing applications, data security, and cloud implementation aligns well with our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and deliver superior service and data security to our policyholders and agency partners.”

Before joining BHHC, Hutchings served as the CIO at State Fund, where she was pivotal in a project overseeing the replacement of multiple independent systems with a unified software suite. Her experience includes work on property and casualty claims systems, customer-facing web platforms, virtualization of production systems, and the implementation of private cloud infrastructure. She was also an original member of the technology team for the insurance startup Esurance, an Allstate company focusing on leveraging advanced technology to drive business strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Marj to our leadership team,” added Darby. “Her proven track record in technology management and her ability to lead complex projects make her an excellent fit for BHHC as we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities in the workers compensation insurance sector.”

Hutchings holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Computer Information Systems from Northern Arizona University and is a Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

About Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) are a group of six insurance carriers that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway insurance group. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and with over 50 years in business, BHHC has evolved from a regional carrier to a national insurance group, writing a diverse book of policies from coast to coast. The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies include Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company, BHHC Special Risks Insurance Company, Continental Divide Insurance Company, Cypress Insurance Company, Oak River Insurance Company, and Redwood Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

BHHC has earned an enviable record of success in the insurance industry. Our financial strength provides our employees, agency partners, and policyholders with an assurance of stability, and we’ve earned AM Best’s highest financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) (as of February 22, 2024).

Visit www.bhhc.com to learn more.

