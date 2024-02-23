Bento Engine Wins Prestigious WealthBriefing Award

WESTPORT, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialplanning–Leading WealthTech firm Bento Engine has been selected as a winner in the ‘Client Communication Solution or Tool (US)’ category at The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024.





The annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organisations which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

Commenting on the firm’s achievement, Philipp Hecker, CEO of Bento Engine remarked “Client and prospect communication is at the very heart of wealth management. More and more financial advisors recognize the power of efficient and effective client engagement processes.”

“And Advice Engagement technologies such as Bento help them to deliver advice at scale. Everyone wins when advisors lead with personal, timely and impactful advice,” added Christina Viglietta, Bento’s Chief of Staff.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners. “Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved. This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants, and these awards give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated and be recognized.”

Winners were announced on 22 February 2024.

NOTES TO EDITORS

1. About Finalist Company

Bento combines advice technology, content and timing to empower financial advisors to better serve their clients and grow their business. Founded by notable industry leaders in 2021, Bento’s mission is to bring advice beyond investing to more American families via their caring financial advisors, so that families thrive and advisor practices grow. Partnering with leading Client Relationship Management (CRM) tools, Bento facilitates client outreach and allows advisors to efficiently serve their contacts with personalized, impactful advice. To learn more about Bento Engine, visit bentoengine.com.

2. About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

Contacts

Media Contact

Christina Viglietta



Chief of Staff



Bento Engine



christina@bentoengine.com

717-265-4620