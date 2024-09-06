Home Business Wire Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend
Business Wire

Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

di Business Wire

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on September 26, 2024, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business September 17, 2024.


About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, macroeconomic conditions, pandemic consequences, a change in business needs including working capital, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings.

© 2024 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Open, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Investors: Eric Boyer, IR@bentley.com
Press: Chris Phillips, PR@news.bentley.com

Articoli correlati

PitchBook Named Best Workplace for 10th Year by Puget Sound Business Journal

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as...
Continua a leggere

Performant Financial Corporation Announces Multi-Year RAC Award from New York State

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) ("Performant" or "the Company"), a leader in technology-driven payment integrity, eligibility, and...
Continua a leggere

The TCS Sydney Marathon Presented by ASICS and iFIT Announce New Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT, the global leader in connected fitness, is joining the TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS as...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php