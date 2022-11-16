Bentley Systems Announces Winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners Announced at the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Celebrations in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.





Finalists presented their projects at the 2022 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in London before global press and 11 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries.

The winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels



Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Construction



IH35 Nex Central Station



San Antonio, Texas, United States

Construction



ACCIONA



Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction



Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Enterprise Engineering



Mott MacDonald



Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency



United Kingdom

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities



Sydney Airport



Maps@SYD



Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Geoprofessional



Mott MacDonald



Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through GeoBIM



Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom

Grid



POWERCHINA Hubei



Full Lifecycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220kV Substation Project



Wuhan, Hubei, China

Process and Power Generation



OQ Upstream



OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose



Oman

Rail and Transit



PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk



Integrated High Speed Rail & Station Jakarta – Bandung



Jakarta, Indonesia

Roads and Highways



Waka Kotahi and FH/HEB JV, BECA Ltd.



Takitimu North Link



Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Structural Engineering



WSP



Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley



Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring



Singapore Land Authority



SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping



Singapore

Water and Wastewater



Jacobs and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency



Singapore’s National Water Agency



Singapore

To view all of the finalist presentations, visit here. These presentations illustrate how Bentley’s users master project challenges and achieve set objectives by leveraging the latest digital advancements.

In addition to the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners, Bentley’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Bentley highlighted the Founders’ Honors in his plenary session on Nov. 15. The plenary and break-out sessions are available for on-demand viewing here. The Founders’ Honors are chosen individually by the Bentley founders from the hundreds of Going Digital Awards nominations received. This recognition is presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that particularly inspired Bentley in its mission of advancing the world’s infrastructure, while sustaining both the global economy and the environment. For more details on the Founders’ Honors, click here.

To learn more about the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure, click here.

Image

2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.

# #

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries. www.bentley.com

© 2022 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact:



Christine Byrne



+1 203 805 0432



Christine.Byrne@bentley.com

Follow us on Twitter:



@BentleySystems