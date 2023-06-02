Bentley Systems Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ chief executive officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, U.S.A. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EDT).

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ chief executive officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies in London, U.K. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (BST).

Webcasts of the events will be available through Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com.

About Bentley Systems



Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

For more information, visit www.bentley.com.

© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Open, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

BSY Investor Contact:



Eric Boyer



Investor Relations Officer



ir@bentley.com