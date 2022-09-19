Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners to Be Announced at an Awards Ceremony in London on November 15

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Eleven independent jury panels selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries encompassing 12 categories.





The winners will be revealed on November 15 during the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure celebrations in London at the Intercontinental Park Lane in front of invited press members and industry executives. Finalists presentations will be available for viewing using this link on November 7, 2022. Visit the site to hear from the people behind these extraordinary infrastructure projects as they tell their stories of leveraging digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

Nicholas Cumins, Bentley’s chief operating officer, said, “After two years of hosting the event virtually, we are excited to reunite in person with the Going Digital Awards’ finalists to celebrate their accomplishments along with press members and industry analysts. Bentley executives will share insights about digital advancements in infrastructure along with updates on Bentley applications and technology innovations.”

The finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels

Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Nex Construction – IH35 Nex Central Section, San Antonio, Texas, United States

– IH35 Nex Central Section, San Antonio, Texas, United States Southwest Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute of China – In-depth and Collaborative Application of BIM Technology in the Second Section of Chengdu’s East-West City Axis, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

– In-depth and Collaborative Application of BIM Technology in the Second Section of Chengdu’s East-West City Axis, Chengdu, Sichuan, China Zigong Urban Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd. – Section C and D of the Infrastructure Construction Project of City-industry Integration Belt between Fushun County and Rong County of Zigong, Zigong City, Sichuan, China

Construction

Acciona – Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

– Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. – Application of BIM Technology to Ultra-deep Water Transmission Tunnel in Pearl River Delta, Foshan, Guangdong, China

– Application of BIM Technology to Ultra-deep Water Transmission Tunnel in Pearl River Delta, Foshan, Guangdong, China DPR Construction – RMR 20 Massachusetts Ave., NW Repositioning, Washington, D.C., United States

Enterprise Engineering

Mott MacDonald – Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency, United Kingdom

– Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency, United Kingdom National Highways – Complex Infrastructure Programme – A303 ProjectWise and iTwin Deployment Pilot Project, Salisbury – Stonehenge, Wiltshire, United Kingdom

– Complex Infrastructure Programme – A303 ProjectWise and iTwin Deployment Pilot Project, Salisbury – Stonehenge, Wiltshire, United Kingdom WSB – Digital As-built Proof of Concept, Elk River, Minn., United States

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Kaunas University of Technology – Kaunas Digital Twin, Kaunas, Lithuania

– Kaunas Digital Twin, Kaunas, Lithuania Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd. – Project PLATEAU: Japan’s Largest 3D City Model Project, Numazu City/Kaga City, Shizuoka Prefecture/Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

– Project PLATEAU: Japan’s Largest 3D City Model Project, Numazu City/Kaga City, Shizuoka Prefecture/Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan Sydney Airport – Maps@SYD, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Geoprofessional

GHD – Cressbrook Dam, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia

– Cressbrook Dam, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia Mott MacDonald – Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through geoBIM, Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom

– Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through geoBIM, Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom PT Hutama Karya (Persero) – Semantok Dam Project, Nganjuk, East Java, Indonesia

Grid

Essential Energy – Essential Energy Intelligent Substation Design, Port Macquarie, Australia

– Essential Energy Intelligent Substation Design, Port Macquarie, Australia POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Full Life-cycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220 kV Substation Project, Wuhan, Hubei, China

– Full Life-cycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220 kV Substation Project, Wuhan, Hubei, China State Grid Hengshui Electric Power Supply Company – Comprehensive Application of BIM Technology for Power Transmission and Transformation Engineering Construction, Hengshui, Hebei, China

Process and Power Generation

OQ Upstream – OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose, Oman

– OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose, Oman Sarawak Energy Berhad – Modernizing Bakun Hydroelectric Plant with a Digital Twin, Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia

– Modernizing Bakun Hydroelectric Plant with a Digital Twin, Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia Shell Projects and Technology – Deepwater Project Delivery Digital Platform, Gulf of Mexico, Texas, United States

Rail and Transit

Arcadis – Carstairs, Scotland, United Kingdom

– Carstairs, Scotland, United Kingdom Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) – Phase 1 – Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) – Phase 1, Metro Manila, Philippines

– Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) – Phase 1, Metro Manila, Philippines PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Integrated High-speed Rail & Station Jakarta – Bandung, Jakarta – Bandung, Indonesia

Roads and Highways

AFRY – New Test Track for Autonomous and Electrified Vehicles, Södertälje, Stockholm Area, Sweden

– New Test Track for Autonomous and Electrified Vehicles, Södertälje, Stockholm Area, Sweden Beca Ltd. – Takitimu North Link, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

– Takitimu North Link, Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – City of Perry Innovates with Foth Creating a Digitally Mapped City Using Digital Twins, Perry, Iowa, United States

Structural Engineering

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited – Design & Construction of Tunnel and Underground Station at Krishna Park of Delhi MRTS, New Delhi, India

– Design & Construction of Tunnel and Underground Station at Krishna Park of Delhi MRTS, New Delhi, India Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd. – TPC Changhua Offshore Wind Farm Phase 2 Project, Changhua County, Taiwan

– TPC Changhua Offshore Wind Farm Phase 2 Project, Changhua County, Taiwan WSP – Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring

Aegea – Brazil’s Largest 3D Sanitation Map (Digitalization of Rio de Janeiro), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

– Brazil’s Largest 3D Sanitation Map (Digitalization of Rio de Janeiro), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil HDR – Murray Dam Condition Assessment, San Diego County, Calif., United States

– Murray Dam Condition Assessment, San Diego County, Calif., United States Singapore Land Authority – SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping, Singapore

Water and Wastewater

Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (TWRP) for PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, Singapore

– Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (TWRP) for PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, Singapore L&T Construction – Utility Development and Management for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), Bangalore, Karnataka, India

– Utility Development and Management for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), Bangalore, Karnataka, India MWH Treatment, as part of Advance Plus Framework JV with J Murphys & Sons – Burnley WwTW Capital Investment Project, Burnley, United Kingdom

For more information about the finalists, visit this link.

