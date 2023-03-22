Bentley Systems Announces Strategic Agreement with Worldsensing

Worldsensing Acquires sensemetrics’ Thread Connectivity Device Business, While Bentley Becomes Lead Investor in Worldsensing’s Series D Capital Raise, and Both Parties Align on a Unique Joint Go-to-Market Offering

EXTON, Pa. & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engineering–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced it has entered into a non-exclusive commercial agreement to strategically accelerate the adoption of Infrastructure IoT, further unlocking value for infrastructure designers, constructors, and owner-operators in their use of infrastructure digital twins. To this end, Worldsensing is acquiring from Bentley sensemetrics’ Thread connectivity device business to expand its hardware portfolio offerings. Bentley also becomes the lead investor in Worldsensing’s Series D capital raise.





Worldsensing’s acquisition of the Thread connectivity device business will offer new options to its customers where adaptive sensor integrations or active sensor management are a key requirement. Thread offers broadband sensor connectivity to uniquely connect dynamic, high-power, or high-speed sensors and stream sensor data to the cloud for analysis. Thread is a fully autonomous sensor connectivity device with optional integrated 4G/LTE cellular modem, wireless mesh networking, and battery pack in a weather resistant enclosure. Each broadband device also serves as a gateway for wireless smart sensors. Combined with Worldsensing’s existing market-leading offerings, Thread will be a driver for new growth opportunities. Worldsensing will become a preferred sensor connectivity partner to Bentley and Bentley will become a preferred IoT software partner to Worldsensing offering mutual users a best-in-class fully integrated end-to-end sensor management solution.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Bentley Systems,” said Ignasi Vilajosana, CEO of Worldsensing. “The acquisition of sensemetrics’ Thread connectivity device business will expand our portfolio and allow us to provide more options to our customers. We are pleased to become a preferred sensor connectivity partner for Bentley’s iTwin IoT digital twin cloud services, confirming our position as the reference connectivity platform for mining, construction, rail, and infrastructure monitoring.”

“We are excited to partner with Worldsensing and believe that this strategic agreement will bring significant benefits to our respective user bases,” said Justin Schmidt, Vice President, corporate development with Bentley Systems. “We are confident that the combination of Worldsensing’s expertise in IoT solutions and our leadership in infrastructure digital twin software will create a powerful offering for the market.”

About Worldsensing

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the infrastructure monitoring expert serves customers in more than 70 countries, with a network of global partners to jointly drive safety in mining, construction, rail and structural health. Worldsensing is headquartered in Barcelona and has a local presence in the UK, North and South America, Singapore, Australia and Poland. Investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital, ETF, Kibo Ventures, JME Ventures and Bentley Systems.

The solutions by Worldsensing are the market reference for automated monitoring of large-scale civil infrastructure. They enable near real-time data acquisition of geotechnical, geospatial and structural sensors as well as remote device, data and network management. Engineers and experts tasked with civil infrastructure monitoring can capture sensor data through Worldsensing edge devices and send information to the cloud for 24/7 monitoring. With thousands of network deployments connecting over 250,000 sensors around the globe, Worldsensing’s solution has rapidly become the monitoring standard within a growing range of industries. www.worldsensing.com

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

