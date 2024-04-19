Bentley Statement Regarding Recent News Reports

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, acknowledges the public statement made today by Schneider Electric in response to recent market speculation. Bentley does not publicly comment on market rumors or speculation and does not intend to comment on this matter.





