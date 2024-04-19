Home Business Wire Bentley Statement Regarding Recent News Reports
EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, acknowledges the public statement made today by Schneider Electric in response to recent market speculation. Bentley does not publicly comment on market rumors or speculation and does not intend to comment on this matter.


About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

© 2024 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Open, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, Seequent, and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

Contacts

Press: Jim Dobbs, jim.dobbs@bentley.com, Investors: Eric Boyer, ir@bentley.com

