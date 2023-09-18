BenevolentAI Welcomes Christina Busmalis as its New Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in the development of advanced AI that accelerates biopharma discovery, today announces that it has appointed Christina Busmalis as Chief Revenue Officer.

Christina will be a key member of the Executive Leadership Team of BenevolentAI and will be responsible for leveraging BenevolentAI’s Platform™ to maximise revenue generation, including partnerships, business development and our tech suite products go-to-market strategies.

She brings with her an impressive 25+ years’ of experience at the intersection of technology and life sciences, having held key executive roles at industry-leading companies such as Google, IBM Watson Health, IBM, and PwC. She has spent the majority of her career advising and supporting the life science industry, collaborating with companies such as Novartis, Roche, Bayer and GSK as well as other leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.

Joanna Shields, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Christina to the BenevolentAI Executive Leadership Team. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the opportunities and dynamics within both the technology and life science industries make her well-positioned to steer our commercial strategy and drive revenue growth as we continue to expand our presence in the market. Christina’s leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in achieving these growth objectives.”

Christina Busmalis, Chief Revenue Officer of BenevolentAI, said: “Joining BenevolentAI is an excellent opportunity to contribute to the forefront of AI-enabled drug discovery. I am thrilled to join the team, and I look forward to the opportunity of unlocking new possibilities and contributing to driving the Company’s growth strategy.“

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence technologies that unlock the value of multimodal data, surface novel insights, and accelerate biomedical discovery. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, the Company is developing an inhouse drug pipeline of high-value assets. The Company is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

