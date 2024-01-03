Home Business Wire BenevolentAI to present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

BenevolentAI to present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces that it will participate in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US from 8-11 January 2024.

Dr. François Nader, Chair and Acting CEO, is scheduled to present a Company overview and participate in a Q&A session at 08:15 PST (16:15 GMT) on Thursday, 11 January 2024.

A live audio of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.benevolent.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/ and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

Members of BenevolentAI’s Executive Leadership Team will be attending and available throughout the conference for meetings, see contact details below.

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

Category: Non-regulatory

Contacts

Investors:
Fleur Wood – VP Investor Relations

investors@benevolent.ai

Business Development:
Christina Busmalis – Chief Revenue Officer

bd@benevolent.ai

FTI Consulting:
Ben Atwell/Simon Conway/Victoria Foster Mitchell

T: +44 203 727 1000

BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com

Articoli correlati

RELEX Solutions Acquires Optimity for Unified Upstream Supply Chain Planning and Optimization Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition enhances the company’s manufacturing planning and optimization capabilities to give consumer goods companies synchronized demand, supply, production, and...
Continua a leggere

Edgio Promotes Todd Hinders to Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Appointment of Hinders Marks a New Era for EdgioPHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) (the “Company”), the platform of choice...
Continua a leggere

Veradigm Strengthens Award-Winning Revenue Cycle Services Portfolio with Acquisition of Full-Service RCM Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced today the acquisition of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php