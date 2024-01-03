BenevolentAI to present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces that it will participate in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US from 8-11 January 2024.

Dr. François Nader, Chair and Acting CEO, is scheduled to present a Company overview and participate in a Q&A session at 08:15 PST (16:15 GMT) on Thursday, 11 January 2024.

A live audio of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.benevolent.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/ and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

Members of BenevolentAI’s Executive Leadership Team will be attending and available throughout the conference for meetings, see contact details below.

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

