BenevolentAI to participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, announces that it will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, 11-13 June 2024 in Miami, US.

Dr Joerg Moeller MD, Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine Isted ACMA, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to take part in a fireside chat at 08:40 EDT (13:40 BST) on 13 June 2024.

They will also be available throughout the conference for meetings on-site and adjacent to the programme (see contact details below).

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform™ that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

Contacts

Enquiries:

Investors:
Catherine Isted – Chief Financial Officer

investors@benevolent.ai

Media:
James Osborn – Communications Lead

press@benevolent.ai

FTI Consulting:
Ben Atwell/Simon Conway/Victoria Foster Mitchell

T: +44 203 727 1000

BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com

