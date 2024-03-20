BenevolentAI: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and 2024 AGM Notice

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report”) and the convening notice for its annual general meeting to be held on 2 May 2024 at 14:00 CEST at 2, place Winston Churchill, L-1340 Luxembourg (the “2024 AGM”) (the “2024 AGM Notice”).

The 2023 Annual Report, the 2024 AGM Notice, the amended Remuneration Policy of the Company, the proxy form and any other meeting documentation are available on the Company’s website (www.benevolent.com/investors/general-meetings/) and at the Company’s registered office.

The shareholders entitled to participate and vote at the 2024 AGM will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 18 April 2024 at 24:00 (midnight) CEST.

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery. The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

Fleur Wood – VP Investor Relations fleur.wood@benevolent.ai investors@benevolent.ai

T: +44(0) 203 781 9360

Judit Molnar – Deputy Company Secretary



cosec@benevolent.ai

T: +44(0) 203 781 9360