BenevolentAI Notice of Interim Results

BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in the development of advanced AI that accelerates biopharma discovery, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, on Thursday 21 September 2023.

Management will host an in-person briefing for analysts at 09:00am BST in London and, virtually via a webcast. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company´s website shortly afterward.

For more details, please contact FTI Consulting at BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com or +44 (0) 20 3727 1000.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence technologies that unlock the value of multimodal data, surface novel insights, and accelerate biomedical discovery. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, the Company is developing an in-house drug pipeline of high-value assets. The Company is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

