BenevolentAI: Appointment of Adviser

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, announces the appointment of Deutsche Numis as the Company’s Financial and Capital Markets Adviser, with immediate effect.

Kenneth Mulvany, Deputy Chair of BenevolentAI, commented:

“We are pleased to appoint Deutsche Numis as our UK and pan-European corporate broker. We look forward to working with their team to maximise our capital markets strategy and realise the true value in BenevolentAI.”

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform™ that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

Contacts

BenevolentAI:

Investors
Dr Joerg Moeller – Chief Executive Officer

investors@benevolent.ai

Media
James Osborn – Communications Lead

press@benevolent.ai

FTI Consulting:
Ben Atwell / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell

T: +44 203 727 1000

BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com

Deutsche Numis:
Freddie Barnfield / Euan Brown / Peter Davis / Michael Palser

T: +44 207 260 1000

dbnumis_BenevolentAI@dbnumis.com

