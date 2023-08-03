Home Business Wire Bending Spoons Welcomes New Institutional Investors
MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bending Spoons announces a new equity investment by Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, and NB Renaissance.


These investors join Bending Spoons’ existing institutional investors, which include NUO Capital and StarTIP (controlled by Tamburi Investment Partners). Both invested in the round.

The capital infusion represents the company’s first significant primary equity financing since its founding ten years ago.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Remini, and Splice.

