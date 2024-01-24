Bending Spoons finalizes acquisition of U.S.-based community-building platform, Meetup, and announces $50,000 Community Fund

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Italian technology company Bending Spoons announced the completion of its acquisition of the renowned US-based community-building platform, Meetup. Over 60 million people are registered members of Meetup around the world.





Several products in the Bending Spoons portfolio, which includes Remini, Splice, and Evernote, are among the most popular in their segments. Bending Spoons intends to leverage its powerful proprietary technologies and expertise to ensure a bright future for Meetup.

“Bending Spoons is excited to become the new steward of Meetup, a beloved product that aligns well with our values and strengths as a company. We will leverage our platform to ensure Meetup goes from strength to strength for years to come,” said Bending Spoons co-founder and CEO, Luca Ferrari.

“Bending Spoons has a proven track record of driving significant growth in their acquired properties. I can’t think of a better partner to accelerate international expansion, significantly grow membership, improve organizer experience, and realize Meetup’s mission of ending the loneliness crisis,” said David Siegel, Meetup CEO, who will take on the role of a Bending Spoons advisor to support the transition.

To mark the acquisition and further the Meetup mission, Bending Spoons has also announced the Meetup Community Fund. The $50,000 initiative recognizes the thousands of organizers who have contributed significantly to the growth of the global Meetup community over the years. The Community Fund will be used to support exceptional Meetup organizers so that their communities can continue to thrive. Visit the Community Fund webpage for more information and details on how to apply.

Sparring Partners Capital, a technology-focused investment bank, served as the financial advisor and a cross-border team at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman led by Ron Fleming, co-head of the emerging companies practice, and M&A partner Nicole Islinger, served as legal adviser to Meetup.

Bending Spoons was assisted on legal matters by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (led by Anna Martini G. Pereira and including associates Nidhi Modani, Maria Clara Castro, and Alejandro Ruenes), on tax-related matters by McDermott Will & Emery, and with its financial and tax diligence by EY Advisory SpA.

About Meetup

Meetup is the platform for finding and building communities of people who meet about common interests. Established in 2002, the company remains true to its mission of helping people grow and achieve their personal or professional goals through authentic human connections. Meetup has more than 60 million registered members across 330,000 groups active in 184 countries and 10,000 cities around the world.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Remini, and Splice. Its products are currently used by more than 100 million people each month.

