Bending Spoons Closes a New Equity Financing Round, Raising $155 Million at a $2.55 Billion Post-money Valuation

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bending Spoons closes a new equity financing round. Durable Capital Partners LP joins existing investors Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, NB Renaissance, NUO Capital, and StarTIP (controlled by Tamburi Investment Partners) in participating in the round.


The round injects $155 million of equity and values Bending Spoons at approximately $2.55 billion post-money. The new capital will help support new acquisitions.

Allen & Company LLC acted as the financial adviser and Clifford Chance as the legal adviser to Bending Spoons on the transaction.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Meetup, Remini, and Splice.

