Benchmark Gensuite Secures Patent for AI-Powered SIF Preventive Analysis

New Technology Transforms Workplace Safety by Automating Identification of Potential Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) Incidents

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Gensuite, a leading provider of enterprise-scale EHS and Sustainability software solutions, today announced a new patent for its Potentially Serious Incident (PSI) AI Advisor. This innovative technology utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and AI to automatically extract, elevate, and summarize key details from incident reports and safety observations, empowering EHS teams to proactively mitigate risks and prevent serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs).

Tracking and addressing SIFs is a major challenge for many organizations. Incident reports are often complex, unstructured, and siloed across systems, making it difficult for EHS teams to identify high-risk precursors and take timely action.

“The identification and classification of SIFs can be a slow, manual process requiring extensive precursor tracing," said lead inventor and Chief Customer Officer Natasha Porter. "Our PSI AI Advisor streamlines that process by structuring and automating the analysis so teams can focus on prevention rather than paperwork. It realizes the AI promise of breaking down large, complex EHS data streams and delivering critical, actionable insights."

Built on the Benchmark Gensuite Data Ocean™, a knowledge base of over 77,000 verified, publicly available serious injury and fatality records, PSI AI Advisor enhances traditional risk and incident evaluation with machine learning technology that can prioritize activities demonstrating the greatest potential to lead to a more severe incident.

HEICO, a Benchmark Gensuite customer, rapidly deployed PSI AI Advisor and by operationalizing the insights programmatically, experienced a significant reduction in both the frequency and severity of workplace incidents across its facilities, ultimately helping to reduce workers' compensation costs by 60%.

Key benefits of the PSI AI Advisor include:

Enhanced Incident Reporting: Captures and organizes critical incident details in real-time, ensuring reports are thorough and actionable.

AI-Driven Risk Detection: Analyzes historical safety data to identify emerging patterns and potential hazards, helping organizations proactively address hidden risks.

Automated Alerts and Analytics: Provides users with real-time alerts on serious incident precursors and comprehensive safety analytics dashboards to support rapid response.

This patent reinforces Benchmark Gensuite's commitment to providing EHS leaders with practical AI tools that enhance workplace safety. The PSI AI Advisor seamlessly integrates with Benchmark Gensuite's broader suite of EHS and sustainability management solutions, processing organization-wide data for injuries, incidents, near misses, concerns, and safety observations logged across the platform.

To learn more about how the PSI AI Advisor can transform your organization's approach to workplace safety visit: https://benchmarkgensuite.com/app/psi-advisor-safety-software/.

About Benchmark Gensuite

Benchmark Gensuite® is a pioneer in AI for environmental health and safety (EHS) and enables companies to implement cross-functional digital management systems for EHS and Sustainability Reporting through a unified, AI-integrated platform—locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles.

With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage EHS, Sustainability Quality Operational Risk and Compliance Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their EHS software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation. For more information, visit benchmarkgensuite.com.

