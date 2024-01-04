BEN to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference

JACKSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand Engagement Network (“BEN”), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL, on January 8-10, 2024.





Michael Zacharski, Chief Executive Officer of BEN, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation on the BEN Investors website at https://beninc.ai/investors/.

About BEN

BEN is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation, and operational efficiencies. BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

For more information about BEN, please visit: https://beninc.ai/

Contacts

Investors:

Ryan Flanagan, ICR



ryan.flanagan@icrinc.com

Media:

Dan Brennan, ICR



dan.brennan@icrinc.com