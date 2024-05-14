BEN Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, today announced its financial results and key business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2024.





“We are excited to announce our first set of results as a public company following our Nasdaq listing in March,” said Michael Zacharski, CEO of BEN. “We are making solid progress on our key strategic priorities, and believe we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and scale our differentiated AI platform.”

First Quarter 2024 Key Business Highlights

Closed business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp. and began trading on Nasdaq under symbol “BNAI”.

Strengthened Board of Directors with multiple appointments including the additions of Janine Grasso and Jon Liebowitz, with Chris Heller serving as Board Advisor.

Launched BENAuto in partnership with AFG Companies, delivering unique AI Assistants to support various automotive use cases.

Announced pilot partnership with MedAdvisor Solutions to bring BEN’s AI Assistant technology to certain pharmacies to help enhance patient outcomes.

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of DHC and BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement; BEN’s history of operating losses; BEN’s need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN’s market; the value and enforceability of BEN’s intellectual property protections; BEN’s ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN’s material weaknesses in financial reporting; and BEN’s ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of BEN’s securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the effects of competition on BEN’s business; the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments; and continuing risks relating to the COVID 19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,304,283 $ 1,685,013 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 7,500 10,000 Due from Sponsor 3,000 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,038,993 201,293 Total current assets 4,353,776 1,896,306 Property and equipment, net 1,176,235 802,557 Intangible assets, net 17,847,086 17,882,147 Other assets 13,475,000 1,427,729 TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,852,097 $ 22,008,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,416,613 $ 1,282,974 Accrued expenses 7,773,389 1,637,048 Due to related parties 693,036 — Deferred revenue — 2,290 Short-term debt 223,300 223,300 Total current liabilities 13,106,338 3,145,612 Warrant liabilities 1,974,560 — Note payable – related party 500,000 500,000 Long-term debt 668,674 668,674 Total liabilities 16,249,572 4,314,286 Commitments and contingencies (Note M) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none designated. There are no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 33,592,055 and 23,270,404 shares issued and outstanding 3,360 2,327 Additional paid-in capital 40,785,294 30,993,846 Accumulated deficit (20,186,129 ) (13,301,720 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,602,525 17,694,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 36,852,097 $ 22,008,739

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 49,790 $ — Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,480,535 2,616,724 Depreciation and amortization 117,347 19,232 Research and development 250,671 2,000 Total operating expenses 6,848,553 2,637,956 Loss from operations (6,798,763 ) (2,637,956 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (25,050 ) — Interest income 3,118 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (60,823 ) — Other (2,891 ) — Other income (expenses), net (85,646 ) — Net loss $ (6,884,409 ) $ (2,637,956 ) Net loss per common share- basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares – basic and diluted 25,233,890 17,129,921

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March



31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,884,409 ) $ (2,637,956 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 117,347 19,232 Allowance for uncollected receivables 30,000 — Write off of deferred financing fees 1,427,729 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 60,823 — Stock based compensation 406,980 2,442,701 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expense and other current assets (820,876 ) (51,100 ) Accounts receivable (27,500 ) 500 Accounts payable 783,637 108,890 Accrued expenses 358,630 53,413 Other assets — 8,850 Deferred revenue (2,290 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (4,549,929 ) (55,470 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (13,037 ) — Capitalized internal-use software costs (158,028 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (171,065 ) — Cash flows from financing activities: Cash and cash equivalents acquired in connection with the reverse recapitalization 858,292 — Proceeds from the sale of common stock 6,325,000 — Proceeds received from warrant exercise 15,264 — Payment of deferred financing costs (858,292 ) — Advances to related parties — (4,790 ) Proceeds received from related party advance repayments — 58,250 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,340,264 53,460 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,619,270 (2,010 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,685,013 2,010 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 3,304,283 $ — Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ — $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Supplemental Non-Cash Information Capitalized internal-use software costs in accrued expenses $ 50,075 $ — Stock-based compensation capitalized as part of capitalized software costs $ 291,725 $ — Conversion of accounts payable and short-term debt into common shares $ — $ 50,000 Warrants exercise through settlement of accounts payable $ — $ 30,000 Issuance of common stock pursuant to Reseller Agreement $ 13,475,000 $ —

