BEN Debuts AI Assistants for Automotive and Healthcare Markets

JACKSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand Engagement Network (“BEN”), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, today announced that its AI Assistants are available for multiple automotive and healthcare use cases. Each AI Assistant is a multimodal conversational AI tailored for a specific intended purpose. The AI Assistants are designed to assist customers, patients, and professionals and to provide improved customer service and patient interaction through human-like AI experiences. The AI Assistants are available in app, on the web and can be deployed through life-size kiosks in both automotive and healthcare settings, to provide a seamless experience from the web to the floor.





Automotive Assistants include:

Customer Service Assistant : BEN is seeking to transform the automotive dealership industry in partnership with Automotive Financial Group, Inc. (“AFG”) and integrating its AI Assistants into automotive call centers to streamline processes and delivering tailored customer experiences seeking to ensure both customer satisfaction and retention with every interaction. BEN’s focus is enabling its AI Assistants to complete tasks and do more than traditional phone system automation technologies do today.

: BEN is seeking to transform the automotive dealership industry in partnership with Automotive Financial Group, Inc. (“AFG”) and integrating its AI Assistants into automotive call centers to streamline processes and delivering tailored customer experiences seeking to ensure both customer satisfaction and retention with every interaction. BEN’s focus is enabling its AI Assistants to complete tasks and do more than traditional phone system automation technologies do today. Website Sales Assistant: BEN’s human-like AI web assistant is designed to elevate the digital car buying experience by seamlessly guiding potential customers from initial inquiry to final sale. With the power to understand and adapt to customer preferences and complete tasks, we believe BEN’s AI Assistants are an invaluable tool for dealerships aiming to sell more cars and drive revenue growth in the competitive automotive marketplace .

Healthcare Assistants include:

Adherence Assistant: The technology will offer educational assistance to pharmacy customers regarding newly prescribed or existing medications on relevant considerations, such as methods of administration, among other things. BEN’s AI Assistants aim to help consumers understand key information about the medications they are prescribed by providing an opportunity to have a personal, private conversation.

The technology will offer educational assistance to pharmacy customers regarding newly prescribed or existing medications on relevant considerations, such as methods of administration, among other things. BEN’s AI Assistants aim to help consumers understand key information about the medications they are prescribed by providing an opportunity to have a personal, private conversation. Medical Professional Assistant: The solution will serve as a healthcare professional assistant that can deliver insights reflective of the latest research and medical system specific protocols for medical professionals. The technology will engage directly with medical professionals through various devices to provide insights based on an ingested dataset that BEN believes will be able to help medical professionals achieve their patient care goals.

Michael Zacharski, Chief Executive Officer of BEN, said:

“There’s a growing interest in both the automotive and healthcare sector to deliver an outstanding customer experience and new advancements in conversational AI empower us to provide what we believe is a unique resource for a private human-like interaction that consumers value. The BEN AI Assistant goes beyond customer experience, serving as a direct resource to front-line teams and assists them with their day-to-day tasks. We’re excited to have our AI Assistants engaging with customers and employees in-market and look forward to continuing to capitalize on the momentum we’re seeing.”

Wright Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Automotive Financial Group, Inc said:

“AFG has been enabling automotive manufacturers and dealerships through technology since its inception and we understand the challenges that manufacturers and dealerships face maintaining margins amidst increasing operational costs and rising numbers of service requests. We knew that AI would be a huge opportunity for this market ahead and BEN was the right partner to help us overcome those mounting challenges. AI Assistants can increase revenues and increase customer satisfaction by ensuring a consistent road to both sales and service. Together, we’re ensuring that customers receive unparalleled service and support along their entire journey – with customized, data-driven servicing to end customers and dealership staff. We’re proud to be a BEN partner and look forward to what’s ahead.”

For more information about BEN and how the company is helping automotive and healthcare organizations with its multimodal AI Assistant, please visit: https://beninc.ai/

About BEN

BEN is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

For more information about BEN, please visit: https://beninc.ai/

About DHC Acquisition Corp

DHC Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: DHCA) is a special purpose acquisition company focused on partnering with an innovative technology company. DHC’s mission is to invest in companies which are charting the future of how humans and business interact at the last mile, spanning enterprise infrastructure, industrial IoT, automation, retail and E-commerce infrastructure, automotive and aerospace. We endeavour to enable the applications of innovative technology and business models which bring goods, people or information to its final destination.

DHC’s approach to business is based on teamwork, integrity and quiet professionalism, qualities we learned during our extensive training in the military. We bring our unique hybrid experience and our values into the corporate world, building high performing teams in a range of specialized industries: technology, consumer, aviation, defense, automotive, investment banking, capital markets and asset management. Our collective experience includes over 25 years as Chief Executive Officers of public companies, 8 companies founded, 13 companies acquired and over 55 years in military leadership.

